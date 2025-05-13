U.S. Copyright Office Weighs In on AI Training, Posing Challenge to Big Tech

The U.S. Copyright Office recently published a report that could have significant implications for how Big Tech giants train their AI models, a process notorious for indiscriminately sucking up vast amounts of copyrighted works.

Business Insider reports that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has led to a growing debate over the use of copyrighted material in training AI models. Big Tech companies, eager to develop increasingly sophisticated AI systems, rely heavily on vast amounts of data, including content created by others, such as scientists, journalists, filmmakers, and artists. However, many of these content creators argue that using their work to train AI without permission constitutes copyright infringement. This has led to a wide range of copyright lawsuits against AI giants like ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

In a recently released report, the U.S. Copyright Office addressed this contentious issue, exploring whether the copyrighted content used by AI companies to train their models falls under the fair use doctrine. The office’s findings suggest that Big Tech may face challenges in defending their current practices.

The report emphasizes that the determination of fair use depends on several factors, including the nature of the copyrighted works used, the source of the content, the purpose of the AI training, and the controls in place on the outputs. The office drew a distinction between AI models used for research purposes and those deployed commercially, noting that the latter may be more likely to infringe on copyright if the outputs compete with the original works in existing markets.

The Copyright Office also rejected two common arguments put forth by AI companies. First, it disagreed with the notion that using copyrighted works to train AI models is inherently transformative because it is not for expressive purposes. Second, the office dismissed the idea that AI training is inherently transformative because it mimics human learning.

The debate over AI and copyright has drawn the attention of prominent tech figures, with Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk, who has his own AI model called Grok, aligning himself with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. As Breitbart News previously reported, Musk agreed with Dorsey’s claim that America needs to “delete” intellectual property laws to compete in the AI economy:

Another X user wrote, “I’d argue IP law protects the little guy meaningfully enough to justify the fact that it creates basically almighty big corps. If an individual person couldn’t protect rights to their invention and product, corps would immediately recreate it and crush the little guy.” “Times have changed,” Dorset argued. “One person can build more faster. speed and execution matter more.” County Highway editor-at-large Walter Kirn also opined, telling Dorsey, “You aren’t a writer so it’s easy to call for legalized free plagiarism.” “This is a horrible take,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski added. “Creators IP must be protected. Big tech wants to steal content for AI purposes. Creators put huge effort and make livings off their works, and you just proposed to destroy that world.”

Other tech billionaires focused on the AI space, such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, have also sought to build relationships with the Trump administration in recent months. It remains to be seen if Silicon Valley wields enough influence to gain the beneficial copyright exceptions they claim are necessary to power next generation AI.

