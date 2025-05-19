Melania Trump Warns that the ‘Digital Candy’ of AI Also Poses Dangers to Today’s Youth

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump in the White House Rose Garden on Monday afternoon to announce the signing of the Take It Down Act. The First Lady used the opportunity to discuss the dangers of AI, which she says is “digital candy” that can be “weaponized, shape beliefs, and, sadly, affect emotions, and even be deadly.”

“This legislation is a powerful step forward in our efforts to ensure that every American, especially young people, can feel better protected from their image or identity being abused through non-consensual intimate imagery,” Melania Trump said of the Take It Down Act.

Watch Below:

“Artificial intelligence and social media are the digital candy for the next generation: sweet, addictive, and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children,” the First Lady continued, adding that “unlike sugar, these new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs, and, sadly, affect emotions, and even be deadly.”

Melania Trump went on to cite having recently met with “brave survivors, deeply loving families, and caring advocates who know firsthand the emotional and psychological toll” of abuse via AI and deepfakes.

“Elliston Berry stood boldly for change, despite the risk posed to her and her family by speaking out and making her voice heard,” the First Lady declared, adding, “Elliston, your voice, and the voices of so many like you, made this bill a national priority.”

Melania Trump also noted that members of Congress on both sides of the aisle had a role in passing the legislation.

“Thank you all, for coming together to prioritize people over politics,” she said, eliciting applause among audience members.

“As First Lady, my Be Best initiative is focused on improving children’s well-being, encouraging kindness, and creating a safer online environment for our youth,” Melania Trump said. “Today, I’m proud to say that the values of Be Best will be reflected in the law of the land.”

“I want to thank my husband, President Trump, for standing with us on this effort,” the First Lady added. “His signature on this new law is not where our work ends on this issue.”

Melania Trump concluded her remarks by stating, “Now, we look to the Federal Trade Commission and the private sector to do their part. Today, through the Take It Down Act, we affirm that the well-being of our children is central to the future of our families, and America.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.