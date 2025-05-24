Elon Musk’s X Platform Down for Users Across the Country

Elon Musk’s X social media platform went down for tens of thousands of users on Saturday morning after having trouble for days leading up to the outage.

More than 26,000 X users reported having problems with the microblog platform just before 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, according to data on Downdetector, a website that tracks reports of outages in real time, informing users when services are down or having issues.

X users first started reporting the problems just after 8:30 a.m., when around 21,000 revealed they were having issues with the social media platform.

Reports of X problems on Downdetector appeared to subside at around 9:52 a.m., but reports of outages spiked again at 10:37 a.m. The cause of the issues remains unclear.

Notably, the outages on Saturday morning come after X users had experienced issues with the platform for days, including DMs [direct messages] — also known as private messages — not working.

Saturday’s blackout appears to follow a mass outage that transpired on Thursday, with Tom’s Guide writer Scott Younker reporting that the incident is likely “the after-effects” of the first mass mass outage.

“X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today” X’s Engineering account wrote in a Thursday post, adding, “We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue.”

X’s AI tool Grok, however, appeared to still be working on the platform during the widespread outage on Saturday morning.

Musk, who bought X when it was Twitter in October 2022, has experienced a few outages on his social media platform since he acquired it.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” the Tesla CEO said in a March X post, following another outage, which he attributed to “a massive cyberattack.”

“Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk added at the time.

