A Win for Farmers: Judge Rules John Deere Must Face FTC ‘Right to Repair’ Lawsuit

John Deere, the world’s largest agricultural machinery manufacturer, must face a lawsuit filed by the FTC and five states over its stranglehold on tractor and agricultural equipment repairs, a judge has ruled.

404Media reports that in a significant development for the “right to repair” movement, Illinois District Court Judge Iain D. Johnston rejected John Deere’s arguments to dismiss the FTC’s case, allowing the lawsuit to proceed. The lawsuit, filed under former chair FTC Lina Khan during the final days of Joe Biden’s presidency, has been continued by the Trump administration, highlighting the bipartisan nature of the right to repair issue.

John Deere had argued that both the federal government and the state governments joining the case lacked standing to sue the company. The company also contended that claims of its monopolization of the repair market and unfair labor practices were insufficient. However, Judge Johnston disagreed with these arguments.

Notably, Judge Johnston is also presiding over a separate class-action lawsuit against John Deere, which he previously ruled must proceed as well. In his ruling on the FTC case, Johnston humorously referenced the difficulty of creating successful sequels, comparing Deere’s arguments to failed movie sequels starring Steve Martin.

The lawsuits against John Deere center around the company’s repair practices, which have been a point of contention for farmers and right to repair advocates. To repair newer John Deere tractors, farmers require access to a piece of software called Service Advisor, which is typically only available to John Deere dealerships. Additionally, parts for these tractors can be difficult to obtain.

Judge Johnston highlighted the potential impact of these restrictions on farmers, stating, “Even if some farmers knew about the restrictions (a fact question), they might not be aware of or appreciate at the purchase time how those restrictions will affect them. For example: How often will repairs require Deere’s ADVISOR tool? How far will they need to travel to find an Authorized Dealer? How much extra will they need to pay for Deere parts?”

The FTC’s lawsuit against John Deere, as well as the ongoing class-action lawsuit, could have significant implications for the right-to-repair movement and the agricultural industry as a whole. If successful, these lawsuits may force John Deere to change its repair practices, making it easier for farmers to repair their own equipment or seek repairs from independent service providers.

The right to repair movement has gained momentum in recent years, with advocates arguing that manufacturers should provide consumers and independent repair shops with access to the tools, parts, and information necessary to repair their products. Proponents of the movement argue that such practices can help reduce waste, lower costs for consumers, and promote competition in the repair market.

Some companies that have been fierce opponents of the right to repair movement, like Apple, have now come around to supporting consumers who want to fix the devices they paid for themselves.

Read more at 404Media here.

