Google Is Testing ‘Preferred Sources’ in Search – Here’s How to Request More Stories from Breitbart News

Google is testing a feature called “Preferred Sources” that allows users to select trusted news outlets like Breitbart News to see more content from in the “Top Stories” section of search results. This feature can be enabled with a few simple steps — but is only available in America and India as of this writing.

Google is testing a new feature named “Preferred Sources” through its Search Labs program. This feature lets users star sources within the Top Stories section of Google Search, and then Google uses that information to show more stories from the selected sources.

According to Google’s announcement, users can now “choose to see more results in Top Stories from the sites you love, whether that’s your favorite sports blog or local newspaper.” The company explained that if users opt into the test, they can tap the starred icon to the right of the Top Stories header to select their preferred sources. If the test goes well, presumably this feature will be rolled out around the world for use by everyone.

This feature is particularly useful for Breitbart News readers because Google has a long history of blacklisting Breitbart in search results, as proven by extensive research performed in the leadup to the 2020 election. As Breitbart News reported:

Search visibility is a key industry measure of how findable a publisher’s content is in Google search. New data shows that Google has suppressed Breitbart’s search visibility by 99.7 percent since 2016. On April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top ten search positions (i.e., on the first page of Google search results) for 355 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top ten search positions for only one search term. And, on April 4, 2016, Breitbart ranked in the top 100 search positions for 16,820 key search terms; but now, as of July 20, 2020, Breitbart ranks in the top 100 search positions for only 55 search terms. Moreover, organic Google search traffic to Breitbart (measured by unique visitors) is down 63 percent when comparing the first half of 2016 with the first half of 2020.

The feature is currently available as a Search Labs experiment in English in the United States and India only. Google stated that users will “start to see more of the latest updates from your selected sites in Top Stories when they have new articles or posts that are relevant to your search.”

Step-by-Step Instructions to select Breitbart News as a preferred source:

1) Click on this link to access the Google Labs page for the test, which the company calls an “experiment.”

2) Click on “Turn on to pick your sources” and then on “Try it out.”

3) On the “Source preferences” page, search for Breitbart News and select it. You can add multiple sites at the same time.



4) If you’ve completed these steps, the “Top Stories” section of Google search results will now include a “From your sources” section.

While Preferred Sources operates specifically within the Top Stories section rather than all search results, it represents a significant shift toward user-controlled news personalization. The feature doesn’t completely override Google’s ranking systems but adds a layer of personalization on top of existing algorithms. Breitbart News will monitor this feature and provide on update on Google’s decision to roll it out for the entire world.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.