Report: White House to Announce AI Education Initiative

President Donald Trump’s White House will reportedly announce an AI education initiative next week that seeks to partner with more than 60 companies to provide AI education materials to K-12 students the next four years.

The Trump administration’s “AI Education Pledge” will involve tech companies providing resources like funding, education materials, technology, curriculum, and professional development, according to a report by Axios.

The initiative is meant to “spark curiosity in the [AI] technology and prepare the next generation for an AI-enabled economy,” the White House reportedly said in its Monday announcement, obtained by the outlet.

“Fostering young people’s interest and expertise in artificial intelligence is crucial to maintaining American technological dominance,” Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) director Michael Kratsios said.

“These initial pledges from American organizations will help create new educational and workforce development opportunities for our students,” Kratsios added.

A few companies signing the Trump administration’s AI Education Pledge reportedly include Adobe, Amazon, Booz Allen, Cisco, Dell, Google, Intel, MagicSchool, McGraw Hill, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, and Workday.

The administration expects to submit the AI “action plan” by mid-July, as requested in President Trump’s AI executive order, Axios reported.

As Breitbart News reported, rather than shunning AI or limiting the technology to specialized elective studies, the Trump administration seeks to transform education by implementing AI courses throughout core curriculum, ensuring U.S. students become AI literate — no matter what their career paths — as AI is expected to someday be integrated in many facets of society.

In January, President Trump signed an executive order titled, “Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth,” to create new opportunities focused on AI in K-12 schools.

“We must provide our nation’s youth with opportunities to cultivate the skills and understanding necessary to use and create the next generation of AI technology,” the White House said at the time.

AI is “rapidly transforming the modern world, driving innovation across industries, enhancing productivity, and reshaping the way we live and work,” the Trump administration noted, adding that it is therefore essential to foster “AI competency” to “equip our students with the foundational knowledge and skills necessary to adapt to and thrive in an increasingly digital society.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.