Scale AI Restructures, Lays Off 200 Employees and 500 Contractors

Scale AI, a leading data labeling company for the AI industry, has announced a significant restructuring that involves laying off 14 percent of its workforce, amounting to about 200 employees and 500 global contractors.

The Verge reports that Scale AI has announced a major restructuring just one month after Meta’s multibillion-dollar investment in the company. The restructuring involves laying off 14 percent of its workforce, which amounts to approximately 200 employees and 500 global contractors.

The decision to streamline its data business comes amid a turbulent period in the AI industry, with numerous mergers, acquisitions, and high-profile personnel shifts occurring between rival companies. Scale AI, known for its data labeling services that help train AI models for tech giants like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, has been significantly impacted by these changes.

Droege attributed the changes to the company’s rapid ramp-up of its generative AI capacity over the past year, which led to inefficiencies, redundancies, and excessive bureaucracy. He also cited shifts in market demand as a reason for re-examining the company’s plans and refining its approach.

Despite the layoffs, Droege emphasized that Scale AI remains a well-resourced and well-funded company. The restructuring aims to make the company more adaptable to market shifts, better serve existing customers, and win back those who have slowed down their work with Scale. The company also plans to deprioritize generative AI projects with less growth potential.

The news of Scale AI’s restructuring comes just a month after Meta paid $14.3 billion for a 49 percent stake in the company and launched a superintelligence lab led by Scale’s former CEO, Alexandr Wang. Meta has since begun building out the lab with high-level staff from its rivals.

Read more at the Verge here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.