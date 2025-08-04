‘Short-Term Dystopia:’ Former Google Exec Warns AI Will Replace Jobs Across All Levels Including CEOs

AI is set to upend the job market, leaving few roles untouched, according to a former top Google executive who believes we are headed towards a “short-term dystopia” driven by mass unemployment and social unrest.

Business Insider reports that Mo Gawdat, who previously served as the chief business officer at Google’s research and development arm, Google X, has issued a sobering warning about the impending impact of artificial intelligence on the job market. In a recent interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Gawdat predicted that AI will soon replace not only entry-level positions but also jobs across all levels, including software developers, podcasters, and even chief executives.

“AGI is going to get better at everything than humans — at everything, including being a CEO,” Gawdat stated, referring to artificial general intelligence, a hypothetical future AI system that can perform any intellectual task as well as or better than humans. He emphasized that even those in elite professional roles should not feel immune to the impending disruption.

Gawdat described the current moment as a brief transitional phase, which he dubbed the “era of augmented intelligence,” where humans can still work alongside AI systems. However, he warned that this phase will quickly give way to “machine mastery,” a time when AI will be capable of performing entire roles independently, from assistants to architects.

The former Google executive predicted that a “short-term dystopia” will emerge around 2027, driven by mass unemployment, social unrest, and an economic structure that fails to adapt to the new reality. “Unless you’re in the top 0.1 percent, you’re a peasant,” Gawdat cautioned. “There is no middle class.”

Despite his dire predictions, Gawdat maintains that he is not anti-AI. In fact, he is actively working to build ethical AI systems that reflect human values such as love and connection. However, he expressed concern that current AI development is primarily driven by profit and ego rather than ethics.

Gawdat’s vision of a positive future powered with AI show his leftist utopian values. “We were never made to wake up every morning and just occupy 20 hours of our day with work,” he said. “We defined our purpose as work — that’s a capitalist lie.” He envisions a society “completely full of laughter and joy,” with free healthcare, no jobs, and more time spent with loved ones.

