European ‘Activist’ Uses AI Facial Recognition Tech to Identify Masked ICE Officers

A European activist’s use of AI to identify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers beneath their masks has ignited a heated debate over the ethical implications of AI-powered surveillance and its potential impact on law enforcement.

Politico reports that Dutch immigration activist Dominick Skinner claims to have used AI to unmask at least 20 ICE officers who were recorded wearing masks during arrests. Skinner, who is part of a broader online campaign called the ICE List, says his team of experts can reveal an officer’s face using AI if 35 percent or more of the face is visible in a video or image.

This development has sparked strong reactions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who chairs the Senate Homeland Security subcommittee on border management and the federal workforce, argued that ICE agents “don’t deserve to be hunted online by activists using AI.” On the other hand, some Democrats, like Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, who co-sponsored the VISIBLE Act to require clear identification of ICE officials, expressed concerns about the reliability and privacy implications of facial recognition tools, whether used by law enforcement or outside groups.

ICE spokesperson Tanya Roman defended the use of masks, stating that they are “for safety, not secrecy” and that campaigns like Skinner’s threaten officers’ lives. The Department of Homeland Security has also criticized the ICE List project, claiming it appears to be responsible for doxing federal officers.

In response to efforts to identify ICE agents, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act in June, which would criminalize publishing a federal officer’s name with the intent to obstruct a criminal investigation. Blackburn, who chairs the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy and technology, believes Skinner’s project reinforces the need for her bill, warning that those opposing the rule of law are weaponizing generative AI against ICE agents.

However, under current U.S. law, Skinner’s project is legal, highlighting the need for lawmakers to address the lack of comprehensive surveillance and privacy laws. Privacy experts suggest that stronger data protections would be more effective in safeguarding officers from doxing than wearing masks or outlawing the posting of officers’ names.

Skinner, who declined to reveal the specific AI model used in his project, acknowledged that the technology is flawed and can lead to incorrect matches on social media profiles. He maintains that a group of volunteers verifies the identities through an additional process before posting any names online. While he doesn’t believe the ICE List endangers officers, as it only includes names and not personal information like addresses, he does acknowledge that a name alone could lead to the discovery of an officer’s personal data.

This is not the first technology project developed by leftists attempting to thwart ICE. Breitbart News previously reported on “ICEBlock,” an app to track ICE raids:

“When I saw what was happening in this country, I wanted to do something to fight back,” Aaron told CNN, before likening U.S. deportation efforts to Nazi Germany, bizarrely and falsely claiming, “We’re literally watching history repeat itself.” ICEBlock currently has more than 20,000 users, many of whom are reportedly located in Los Angeles, where the Trump administration’s ICE agents are working to enforce U.S. law. Aaron told CNN his app is designed to serve as an “early warning system” by notifying users when ICE is operating nearby. ICEBlock allows users to add a pin to a map showing where they have spotted agents.

Read more at Politico here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.