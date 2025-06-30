Leftist Creates ‘ICEBlock’ iPhone App to Alert Users to Nearby ICE Sightings

A Trump hating app developer has created “ICEBlock,” which he hopes will serve as an “early warning system” by alerting users to nearby sightings of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in their area.

Joshua Aaron, who built his first app at the age of 13 and has been dabbling in the technology industry for last two decades, decided to use his talents to hinder the efforts of law enforcement by creating ICEBlock, an app that helps illegal aliens hide in the United States, according to multiple reports.

“When I saw what was happening in this country, I wanted to do something to fight back,” Aaron told CNN, before likening U.S. deportation efforts to Nazi Germany, bizarrely and falsely claiming, “We’re literally watching history repeat itself.”

ICEBlock currently has more than 20,000 users, many of whom are reportedly located in Los Angeles, where the Trump administration’s ICE agents are working to enforce U.S. law.

Aaron told CNN his app is designed to serve as an “early warning system” by notifying users when ICE is operating nearby. ICEBlock allows users to add a pin to a map showing where they have spotted agents.

Users also reportedly have the option to add additional notes, such as description of clothing ICE agents are wearing or what their vehicles look like.

Once an area has been pinned, other ICEBlock users within a five-mile radius will receive a push notification informing them that a new sighting has been added. The pin will then remain on the app’s map for four hours before it is wiped.

Ironically, Aaron went on to insist that he does not want ICEBlock users to interfere with agents’ operations, despite the reality that his app is designed to do just that.

The app developer included the disclaimer, “Please note that the use of this app is for information and notification purposes only. It is not to be used for the purposes of inciting violence or interfering with law enforcement,” in what appears to be an attempt to avoid taking responsibility for any potential nefarious acts.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons released a statement on Monday, saying ICEBlock “basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs” at a time when “officers and agents are already facing a 500 percent increase in assaults.”

Aaron also shared a message to other tech leaders in Silicon Valley — who have recently expressed support for President Trump via campaign donation and attending his inauguration — bizarrely telling them to “grow a backbone” and not to “just be about money.”

“I understand that you have shareholders to report to. I understand that you have employees that need their paychecks,” he said. “But at what point do you say, ‘Enough is enough’?”

Aaron’s comments, however, do not align with the wishes of more than 77 million American voters.

President Trump, who campaigned heavily on tackling illegal immigration, won the 2024 election in a landslide victory — securing not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well — thus, receiving a mandate from the American people to enact his agenda.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.