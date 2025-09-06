Elon Musk’s xAI has suffered another key executive departure as CFO Mike Liberatore leaves the company after just a few months on the job.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Mike Liberatore, the chief financial officer of Elon Musk’s xAI, has reportedly left the company after a brief stint of only a few months. According to the Journal, Liberatore, a former executive at Airbnb, apparently vacated the CFO position in July, having assumed the role just this past April. His departure marks the latest in a series of high-profile executive exits that have thinned out xAI’s ranks.

The specific reasons behind Liberatore’s abrupt exit remain unclear at this time. However, during his short tenure, he is said to have played a crucial role in xAI’s recent fundraising efforts and the AI firm’s plans to expand its data center presence in the greater Memphis area.

Notably, Elon Musk, known for his transparency in discussing the inner workings of his companies on X, has yet to publicly address Liberatore’s departure. The timing of this exit appears to coincide with the resignation of Linda Yaccarino, who stepped down as CEO of X in July. Yaccarino’s departure came shortly after X was compelled to disable text responses from its Grok AI chatbot due to its unsettling references to itself as “MechaHitler” and the espousal of pro-Nazi views. However, a source close to the situation indicated that Yaccarino’s exit was unrelated to the Grok incident and had been in the works for over a week prior to the announcement.

In addition to Liberatore and Yaccarino, xAI has seen other key personnel changes in recent months. Robert Keele, the company’s general counsel, resigned last month after slightly more than a year in the role, citing a desire to spend more time with his young children. Despite acknowledging “daylight between our worldviews,” Keele praised Musk’s vision and commitment in his farewell note shared on X and LinkedIn. Furthermore, Igor Babushkin, a leading AI researcher and co-founder of xAI alongside Musk, announced his departure in August to establish his own investment firm focused on AI safety. Raghu Rao, another xAI lawyer, has also recently left the company.

The merger between X and xAI valued the former at $33 billion and the latter at $80 billion, positioning xAI as a direct competitor to top AI firms such as Sam Altman’s OpenAI and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta. As xAI navigates these leadership changes, it remains to be seen how the company will address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.