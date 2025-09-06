Late to the Game: Roblox Claims It Will Use Tech to Keep Adults Away from Kids as Grooming Scandal Deepens

Online gaming platform Roblox announced this week that it is expanding its age estimation technology to all users and partnering with the International Age Rating Coalition to provide standardized age and content ratings for games and apps on its platform. The moves come in response to a deepening scandal involving grooming by predators on the platform which is massively popular with children.

TechCrunch reports that Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, is taking new steps to address child safety concerns that have been raised in recent lawsuits. The company announced that by the end of the year, it will roll out its age estimation system to all users who access Roblox’s communication tools, including voice and text-based chat. This technology involves scanning users’ selfies and analyzing facial features to estimate their age. The goal is to prevent predators from having access to children playing games on the platform.

The age estimation system is being used in combination with other measures like ID age verification and verified parental consent. Roblox believes this multi-faceted approach will provide a more accurate assessment of a user’s age compared to simply having kids enter a birth year when creating an account. The company is also planning to launch additional systems that will further restrict communications between adults and minors on the platform.

In addition to the expanded use of age estimation technology, Roblox is partnering with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) to replace its own content and maturity labels with the standardized ratings used by agencies worldwide. Users in the U.S. will see ratings from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), while those in other countries will see the ratings used by their respective authorities, such as GRAC in South Korea, USK in Germany, and PEGI in Europe and the U.K. This system aims to help parents better understand the content of the games their children are playing, including potentially concerning elements like violence, adult language, and gambling.

In August, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrell (R) filed a lawsuit against Roblox alleging the company fails to protect children from groomers:

In a scathing lawsuit filed on Thursday, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill alleged that Roblox has created an environment where sexual predators can “thrive, unite, hunt and victimize kids” due to the platform’s lack of effective safety protocols. The suit, filed in state court, claims that Roblox prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over the safety of its child users. Murrill stated, “Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety.”

The lawsuit was filed shortly after Roblox banned and threatened to sue a YouTuber known for targeting predators on the platform:

The cease and desist accuses Schlep of engaging in “unauthorized and harmful activities on the Roblox platform,” which “directly undermine Roblox’s safety efforts and, critically, are exposing our users to increased risk.” The letter goes on to claim the YouTuber has been “engaging in simulated child endangerment conversations, sharing or soliciting personally identifiable information, and directing users to move conversations off platform.” Roblox went on to insist the platform “is committed to aggressively combating illegal and harmful conduct, including child exploitation, through a dedicated and sophisticated team of safety professionals, advanced moderation systems, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies.”

A lawsuit against Roblox filed earlier this year explains how predators and groomers use Roblox to reach their targets, in this case a 13-year-old girl:

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff joined Roblox and Discord in 2023 after his father researched the platforms and believed they were safe for children. However, the minor soon received a direct message from a stranger soliciting nude photos. Initially declining, the plaintiff eventually sent a shower video and a full-frontal nude photo to the predator in exchange for Roblox gift cards worth $10 each. The following day, the lawsuit states, the predator offered a $100 gift card in exchange for sex and a $25 gift card for a photo of the minor’s buttocks. Discord banned the plaintiff after he attempted to send the requested photo, but communication between the plaintiff and the alleged predator continued via text and email. The plaintiff disclosed his home address and arranged to meet the predator. When the plaintiff failed to show up, the predator threatened him, leading the plaintiff’s parents to discover the text messages and involve the police. Authorities believe the alleged predator exploited at least 26 other children through online platforms including Discord and Roblox.

