Rep. Randy Fine: Florida Nurse Fired After Celebrating Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) said Florida nurse Nicole Easterling has been fired after she celebrated the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Easterling — who was listed as a registered nurse at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, according to a report by Florida’s Voice — posted to social media that she was “cheering” for Kirk’s assassination, adding that she wished he could have been “tortured.”

“I’m cheering for the assassination. I don’t mind saying it. He was a bastard. Deserves to be amongst the dead, should have been tortured,” the post read.

On Sunday, the popular X account Libs of TikTok shared screenshots of the Florida nurse’s remarks, asking, “How is this person in healthcare?! Will she torture patients who are Trump supporters?” resulting in online calls for Easterling to be fired.

“Update: FIRED,” Rep. Fine wrote in a Tuesday X post, adding, “Next.”

“Not good enough. Needs license revoked. Please file with state nursing board,” one X user responded, to which the Florida congressman replied, “Don’t worry. We are on it.”

Easterling’s LinkedIn page appears to have since been deleted.

As Breitbart News reported, Rep. Fine is urging the public to flag his office of any individuals who either work in government or work for an entity that receives government money who are actively celebrating the assassination of Kirk.

“Those celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk must be thrown out of civil society,” the congressman said in an X post on Sunday before giving the charge.

“If you are aware of anyone in the 6th District of Florida — or heck, anywhere in the state — who works at any level of government, works for an entity that gets money from government (health care, university), or holds a professional license (lawyer, medical professional, teacher) that is publicly celebrating the violence, please contact my office. I will demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation,” he continued.

“If you don’t think I am serious, I got two State University Board Chairman fired for less,” Rep. Fine added. “These monsters want a fight? Congratulations; they got one.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.