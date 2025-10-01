Brain Rot: OpenAI Prepares to Launch TikTok Clone Featuring AI-Generated Videos

Sam Altman’s OpenAI is set to release a standalone app for its Sora 2 video generation AI model that will allow users to create and share AI-generated short videos in a format resembling TikTok.

Wired reports that OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, is preparing to launch a new standalone app for its advanced video generation AI model called Sora 2. According to documents viewed by Wired, the app will feature a vertical video feed with swipe-to-scroll navigation, closely resembling TikTok. However, instead of user-generated content, the app will exclusively feature AI-generated videos.

The Sora 2 app will allow users to create video clips up to 10 seconds long using OpenAI’s state-of-the-art video generation model. The app’s interface includes a “For You” page powered by a recommendation algorithm, similar to TikTok’s personalized feed. Users will have the option to like, comment, or remix videos using a menu bar on the right side of the feed.

One notable feature of the Sora 2 app is its identity verification system, which enables users to confirm their likeness and use it in AI-generated videos. Once a user has verified their identity, other users can tag them and incorporate their likeness into video clips. Users will receive notifications whenever their likeness is used, even if the video remains in draft form and is not posted publicly.

OpenAI launched the Sora 2 app internally last week, and it has already garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees. The app’s popularity among staff has even led some managers to jokingly express concerns about its potential impact on productivity.

The release of the Sora 2-powered app comes at a time when other tech giants, such as Meta and Google, are also introducing their own AI video generation offerings. Meta recently launched a new feed called Vibes within its Meta AI app, dedicated to creating and sharing short AI-generated videos. Similarly, Google has integrated a custom version of its latest video generation model, Veo 3, into YouTube.

In contrast, TikTok has taken a more cautious approach to AI-generated content, recently updating its rules to explicitly ban AI-generated videos that are “misleading about matters of public importance or harmful to individuals.”

OpenAI’s Sora 2 app incorporates copyright safeguards and other filters to address potential legal issues. The company is currently involved in several lawsuits, including a high-profile case brought by the New York Times, alleging that OpenAI trained its models on copyrighted material.

Additionally, OpenAI is facing criticism regarding child safety concerns. The company recently introduced new parental controls and is working on an age-prediction tool to automatically route users believed to be under 18 to a more restricted version of ChatGPT. Therefore it is curious that it has built an app comparable to TikTok, which is massively popular with teens under 18. It remains to be seen what age restrictions, if any, will be incorporated into the Sora 2 app.

