Elon Musk Suffers Exodus of Senior Staff from His Business Empire

Elon Musk’s business empire has been rocked by a wave of high-level executive departures over the past year, as the billionaire’s intense management style and interests outside of business shake the ranks of his formerly loyal acolytes.

The Financial Times reports that Tesla and xAI, two of Elon Musk’s flagship companies, have experienced significant churn among their senior ranks in recent months. Key members of Tesla’s U.S. sales team, battery and power-train operations, public affairs arm, and its chief information officer have all departed. The exodus has also impacted core members of the Optimus robot and AI teams on which Musk has staked much of the electric vehicle maker’s future.

Turnover has been even more rapid at xAI, the artificial intelligence startup Musk founded two years ago and recently merged with his social network X. The company’s chief financial officer and general counsel both left after short stints, resigning within a week of each other. This follows the departure of xAI’s co-founder and chief engineer Igor Babuschkin last month.

While some long-time executives have moved on amicably to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities or take a break after years of service, an increasing number are leaving due to burnout from Musk’s relentless demands and disillusionment with his political turn, according to interviews with over a dozen current and former employees.

Musk, who splits his time between running five different companies with a combined 140,000 employees, is known for setting extremely ambitious goals and driving his organizations hard to achieve them. His “hardcore” work culture often requires staff to put in 80-120 hour weeks with little downtime.

At Tesla, disagreements over strategic direction have also prompted departures, as Musk has shifted the company’s focus and resources from electric vehicles to humanoid robots and artificial general intelligence. The long-promised $25,000 entry-level EV model was shelved, while key power-train and charging infrastructure projects were deprioritized.

The talent exodus threatens the future of Musk’s sprawling tech empire at a critical juncture. Tesla faces intensifying competition in the EV space while trying to scale up its advanced driver assistance and robotaxi technology. And xAI is locked in a heated AI arms race and legal battle with rivals like OpenAI as it attempts to develop chatbots and other AI products.

How Musk navigates this period of transition could determine whether his companies remain at the vanguard of the AI and EV revolutions reshaping the global economy, or cede ground to hungry competitors. But with his most experienced lieutenants heading for the exits and a shrinking pool of potential replacements, the tech tycoon’s penchant for micromanagement and courting controversy risks becoming an unsustainable liability.

As one recently departed Tesla veteran put it: “Elon’s behavior is affecting morale, retention and recruitment. It went from a position where people of all stripes liked him to only appealing to a certain section.”

