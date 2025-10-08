Watch Live: Hearing on the Biden Administration’s Big Tech Censorship

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee holds a hearing on the Biden administration’s pressure on big tech companies and social media platforms to censor Americans on Wednesday, October 8.

“My recently released report on CISA reveals how the Biden administration threatened the First Amendment by pressuring Big Tech companies to censor lawful speech, disproportionately affecting conservative voices,” Chairman Ted Cruz said in a statement announcing the hearing.

“It is dangerous for the government to abuse its authority and act as the speech police,” he noted. “No free society, built on an informed citizenry and public discourse, can thrive when government censors lawful speech and sets itself up as the arbiter of truth.”