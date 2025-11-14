Russian AI Robot Faceplants During Grand Moscow Unveiling, Flails Helplessly on Ground

A highly anticipated Russian robot, touted as the country’s first human-like AI-powered android, stumbled and fell flat on its face during its grand debut in Moscow. As the robot flailed helplessly on the ground, workers rushed out to hide it behind a black curtain.

The New York Post reports that in a humiliating setback for Russia’s robotics industry, the much-hyped android named AIDOL faceplanted and flailed on stage during its unveiling ceremony in Moscow on Tuesday. The event, attended by approximately 50 journalists, was meant to showcase the advanced capabilities of the robot, created by a company of the same name.

As the Rocky theme song “Gonna Fly Now” blared over the speakers, AIDOL was led onto the stage by two handlers from the tech company. The robot raised its hand in greeting, but within moments, it staggered and fell hard onto the stage floor. Several pieces shattered from the robot’s frame, scattering across the stage as the bot flailed helplessly on the ground.

The lyrics of the Rocky theme song ironically played on, with the line “Trying hard now! It’s so hard now!” echoing through the venue. The handlers rushed to pull AIDOL back to its feet, while a third attempted to cover the spectacle with a black curtain. However, the cover became tangled, and the crowd could still clearly see AIDOL being dragged offstage.

After a moment of stunned silence, the crowd began to applaud nervously, and footage of the blunder quickly went viral online. AIDOL’s creators, a small independent team of 14 people, released a statement in which they said they are “puzzled by the surprise around this situation in the media.”

The Russian company added:

This is not a government initiative, nor is it funded by large corporations, but a small independent team of 14 people who have been building this robot for several years using their own funds, without external investment. Despite our size, we believe our work is currently among the most advanced in Russia in this area and is quite comparable to leading international efforts (and in some aspects even ahead of them).

AIDOL was designed to walk, talk, and manipulate objects in its environment. It is part of a global push by pioneering tech companies, including Elon Musk’s Tesla, to develop humanoid robots that can be integrated into human life. However, no such robots have emerged from Russia until now, with AIDOL being the first of its kind, capable of carrying 22 pounds and reacting to its environment with 12 different emotions.

The company stated that AIDOL’s tumble was not a cause for alarm but rather a normal part of the development process for cutting-edge technology. They explained that the robot had been previously tested and proven capable of navigating various surfaces, including slippery floors, stones, and carpet. The designers speculated that a voltage fluctuation and confusing lighting on the presentation stage may have caused the android to lose its footing and fall.

Breitbart News previously reported that Elon Musk’s Optimus robot launch was underwhelming:

Many on social media were quick to claim that Musk is likely exaggerating the abilities of his latest product, as he has done with many before. One user compared Musk and his robot to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes who famously sold a blood testing machine that didn’t work. Others pointed out that Boston Dynamics has been producing much more capable robots for some time already.

