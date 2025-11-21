DOJ: 2 Chinese Nationals Conspired with Americans to Smuggle Nvidia AI Chips to China

The DOJ has unsealed charges against two Chinese nationals for allegedly conspiring with two Americans to smuggle Nvidia and HP chips to China, circumventing U.S. export laws and regulations.

The DOJ has unveiled charges against three Chinese men, Hon Ning Ho, Cham Li, and Jing Chen, one of which is an American citizen, along with one American, Brian Raymond, for their alleged involvement in a scheme to smuggle Nvidia and HP chips to China. The charges, unsealed on Thursday, shed light on the elaborate plan to circumvent U.S. export laws and regulations, which prohibit the export of these chips to China.

According to the DOJ, the alleged smuggling operation began in September 2023, with the accused individuals reportedly exporting chips to Thailand and Malaysia, before ultimately shipping them to China. The men allegedly established a shell company to facilitate the purchase of these products, in an attempt to evade detection by U.S. authorities.

The Commerce Department has implemented strict bans on the acquisition of these chips by China, citing national security concerns and the potential for misuse in military applications. The accused individuals allegedly discussed various methods to bypass these export laws and regulations, demonstrating a clear intent to violate U.S. trade restrictions.

In exchange for their alleged smuggling activities, the men reportedly received kickbacks as compensation for their illicit efforts. The DOJ’s investigation has revealed that the group managed to smuggle hundreds of chips to China over the course of their operation.

Breitbart News previously reported that at least $1 billion worth of Nvidia chips were smuggled to China after Trump tightened export controls:

The Financial Times analysis, based on dozens of sales contracts, company filings, and interviews with multiple people directly involved in the deals, reveals that in the three months after export controls were strengthened, Chinese distributors sold over $1 billion worth of Nvidia’s restricted AI chips, including the B200, H100, and H200 models. These transactions were facilitated by distributors in China’s Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Anhui provinces, who sold the chips in ready-built racks containing eight B200s along with other necessary components and software. The current market price for such a rack ranges between 3 million to 3.5 million yuan ($489,000), representing a 50 percent premium over the average selling price of similar products in the U.S.

The charges against these individuals underscore the ongoing tensions between the United States and China in the realm of technology and trade. As the U.S. government continues to tighten its export controls on sensitive technologies, particularly those with potential military applications, cases like this highlight the challenges in enforcing these regulations and preventing the unauthorized transfer of cutting-edge technology to foreign entities.

