Democrat Mega-Donor and Ex-Google Boss Eric Schmidt Accused of Rape by Ex-Mistress in Legal Filing

Michelle Ritter, a 31-year-old tech entrepreneur and former mistress of Democrat mega-donor and ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, has accused the billionaire of rape, surveillance, and other abuses in a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing.

The New York Post reports that Michelle Ritter, the former mistress of ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, has leveled serious accusations against the tech titan in a Los Angeles County Superior Court filing. The 31-year-old tech entrepreneur alleges that the 70-year-old Schmidt subjected her to sexual battery, harassment, domestic violence, and violations of computer hacking and wiretapping laws during their relationship, which began in 2020.https://twitter.com/TrueCrimeUpdat/status/1994293762743468354?s=20

According to the court documents, Ritter claims that Schmidt raped her on a yacht in November 2021, slamming her against a wall in a shower and ignoring her pleas to stop. She also alleges that he initiated sex while she slept at the Burning Man festival in Nevada in August 2023.

Breitbart News previously reported that Ritter filed a lawsuit against Schmidt alleging abuse and stalking:

Michelle Ritter, the former mistress of ex-Google CEO and leftist mega-donor Eric Schmidt, has filed a lawsuit accusing the 70-year-old billionaire of stalking, abuse, and “toxic masculinity.” The bombshell court documents, obtained by the Post, reveal that Ritter, 31, claims the 70-year-old tech oligarch subjected her to an “absolute digital surveillance system” as the pair secretly tussled over cash, a failed AI startup, and access to a sprawling Bel Air mansion. Ritter, who met Schmidt while still a student at Columbia University and began dating him in 2020, filed for a temporary restraining order against the tech mogul late last year. In early December, the two struck a “written settlement agreement” that required Schmidt to make “substantial payments” to Ritter, but just a week later, she filed an explosive “domestic violence restraining order” against him. The order was withdrawn three weeks later after the two sides apparently came to a fresh agreement.

Ritter further accuses Schmidt of unwanted voyeurism, claiming that he surreptitiously photographed her while she was nude, including entering the bathroom to take photos while she was showering. She describes Schmidt as “erratic,” alleging that he undressed and exposed himself to his private jet’s flight crew and transported marijuana on the plane.

Physical abuse claims include shoving her multiple times, leaving bruises and scratches, and intimidating her by screaming inches from her face. Ritter also accuses Schmidt of pressuring her to appear “really hot and sexy” at business meetings, urging her to use prescription stimulants for weight loss, only to later mock her for looking “emaciated.”

In addition to the physical and sexual abuse allegations, Ritter claims that Schmidt installed spyware on her computer in November 2021, allowing access to her texts, emails, and documents. She alleges that Schmidt confessed to creating a “backdoor” to Google servers for accessing anyone’s private information, extending beyond her to targeted employees.

The relationship ended after photos surfaced in early 2024 of Schmidt with a 22-year-old woman, according to court documents. Post-breakup, Ritter alleges the surveillance escalated, with Schmidt breaking into her Tesla and stealing her laptop while she dined at a restaurant.

Schmidt’s lawyer, Patricia Glaser, who previously represented Harvey Weinstein, denies the allegations, calling them “false and defamatory.” Ritter’s lawyer, Skip Miller, asserts that the lawsuit seeks justice for a brilliant young woman taken advantage of and abused by a powerful tech billionaire.

The court filing also delves into the business dealings between Ritter and Schmidt, who invested $100 million in their shared startup incubator, Steel Perlot. Ritter claims that Schmidt used accounting maneuvers to burden the company with debt and ousted her from another firm, Knox, stripping her of control over shared companies.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.