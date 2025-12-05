‘Grow A Backbone: Tom Homan Slams Heckler Who Called Him ‘Racist’ During Turning Point USA Event

White House border czar Tom Homan fired back at a heckler who called him a “racist” during his speech at a Turning Point USA event on the University of Texas at El Paso’s campus on Thursday. “Grow a backbone,” Homan advised.

“Every night, I go to bed, I pray for the safety and security of every Border Patrol agent and every ICE agent, and I pray for everybody that we’re looking for. I don’t want anybody hurt. I don’t want anybody to die,” Homan said during his speech on Thursday.

Watch Below:

“That includes officers, and that includes aliens. And that’s a stone cold fact,” the border czar added.

At another point during the event, Homan was speaking about immigration enforcement operations when a heckler interjected, calling him a “racist,” to which the border czar replied, “Call me what you want, I don’t care.”

The protester then shouted, “Traitor!”

Homan fired back at the heckler, stating, “You know, sir, I’ll take questions in a little bit, but why don’t you grow a backbone?”

“Put on a Kevlar vest, and a gun on your hip, and go secure this border,” Homan proclaimed, eliciting cheers and applause from event attendees.

The border czar’s response was also lauded by social media users, who pointed out the hypocrisy of leftists.

“Homan exposes the fundamental wretchedness of the modern leftist. They shriek about morality from the safety provided by men they despise,” one X user said. “This heckler represents a generation of soft, domesticated males who view masculinity as a threat because they cannot emulate it.”

“Homan offers the only valid corrective which is total humiliation,” the X user continued, adding, “You cannot debate these people. You must dominate them. The border holds because men like Homan stand on the wall while these cowards weep.”

“According to the man who called him a traitor, it’s treason to secure the border and improve national security,” another noted.

“How is he a traitor for securing the border? If anything, defending illegal immigrants is what a traitor is,” a third commented.

“Love it: grow a spine or stay home,” another wrote in reaction to Homan’s response, adding, “The border’s bleeding because of open-door traitors in suits, not the guys actually sealing it.”

“ICE is not the problem, the border invasion is,” another X user declared. “The only ‘traitors’ are the politicians and NGOs sabotaging enforcement while Americans get stuck with the crime and the bill.”

“Homan exposed the entire open-border crowd as keyboard activists who wouldn’t dare face the chaos they helped create,” another asserted, adding, “The man speaks from reality. They speak from fantasy.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.