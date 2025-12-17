Watch: Enloe Health Employee Harasses Target Worker for Supporting Charlie Kirk

A woman identified as an employee of Enloe Health, a health system in Chico, California, posted a video of herself harassing a Target worker for wearing a shirt in support of Turning Point USA founder and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk. Enloe Health responded to incident confirming the woman is their employee and stating it is “deeply concerned about the tenor of this post.” Well wishers have since raised more than $100,000 on behalf of the Target worker in the video.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the woman filming can be heard asking a Target employee if she is “fucking stupid” before calling her “a piece of shit” for wearing a red shirt in support of Charlie Kirk. She then threatens to go to a Target manager about the attire.

Watch Below:

“Why are you wearing that shirt? You’re working,” the woman says, to which the Target employee responds by explaining, “It’s a red shirt. I can wear any red shirt.”

“It’s not a plain shirt,” the woman retorts. “It’s a Charlie Kirk shirt — are you fucking stupid?”

The woman continues to berate the Target employee, accusing her of supporting “a racist.”

“Why the fuck would you wear that? You’re at work, at Target. That’s not a Target shirt. It’s not a plain red shirt. You support a racist?” the woman says, to which the Target worker replies, “It’s not racist.”

“You support a racist?” the woman asks again, to which the Target employee responds, “He’s not racist.”

“Yes, he is. Yes, he fucking is,” the woman asserts, prompting the store employee to say, “I’m sorry, but I’m not going to stand here and argue with you.”

The woman then demands that the Target employee “get your manager,” declaring, “You should not be allowed to wear that at work. Unacceptable. Un-fucking-acceptable” before threatening to have the matter “be taken above your fucking head.”

“That’s insane. Insane,” the woman proclaims. “In-fucking-sane. Piece of shit.”

The Target employee then tells the woman to “Have a nice day,” before walking off.

The video was posted to China’s TikTok, where it was reshared to other social media platforms, garnering millions of views by Tuesday evening.

Given that TikTok includes a watermark of the original poster’s handle on its videos, social media users quickly identified the TikTok user as @motherofballers, an account that features the name Michelea Ponce.

Ponce’s @motherofballers TikTok account was set to private on Tuesday.

Social media users further identified Ponce as an employee of Enloe Health, according to widely-shared screengrabs of a Facebook profile with the same name, which listed the nonprofit health system as the woman’s workplace.

The Facebook account appears to have since been deleted.

On Tuesday, Enloe Health responded to a viral social media post by one of its employees, saying it is “deeply concerned about the tenor of this post” and revealing that the Chico Police Department is investigating “any potential criminal activity or threats” related to the incident.

“The Chico Police Department is investigating a social media post on the personal account of an Enloe Health employee. We are deeply concerned about the tenor of this post and the response it is creating from individuals of all political persuasions,” Enloe Health said.

“We ask for patience and calm as we conduct our own internal investigation of this matter,” the healthcare nonprofit added.

Enloe Health then asked the public to email them at share@enloe.org or call 530-332-9818 if they want to comment in relation to the employee’s social media post, explaining they are currently experiencing “extremely high call volumes” that are negatively impacting day-to-day operations.

“Currently, extremely high call volumes related to this post are overwhelming Enloe’s switchboard and clinic phone lines, negatively impacting our patients’ ability to reach clinical staff,” the nonprofit health system said.

“Thank you for helping us ensure patients who need medical treatment can reach a caregiver,” Enloe Health added.

The Chico Police Department also confirmed it is “aware of a video circulating online depicting a verbal confrontation inside a local business,” informing the public that police “are actively investigating the incident.”

A GiveSendGo fundraiser, titled, “Give Jeanie from Target a Vacation,” has since been created to raise money for the Target employee who “found herself at the center of national attention after being filmed by someone we can only describe as unhinged.”

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser has reached more than $106,000 in donations.

“We are hoping to raise enough money so that she can afford a much-needed vacation. A time for her to relax, recharge and just forget about the ugliness,” the GiveSendGo fundraiser explains in the description.

“Please help us send this incredible woman on an unforgettable trip where she gets some peace of mind amidst all that has transpired, or even just let her splurge for Christmas. Whatever she needs,” the fundraiser adds.

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet also responded to the incident, writing, “If anyone can DM a way to get in touch with this wonderful woman who was needlessly harassed for honoring Charlie, I would love to personally thank her and send her some gifts.”

Meanwhile, the viral video has faced heavy backlash, with social media users expressing concern about witnessing repeated displays of societal depravity and degradation following Kirk’s horrific assassination.

“Target Karen HARASSES an employee for wearing a red Charlie Kirk ‘FREEDOM’ shirt. We don’t hate liberals enough,” one X user reacted.

“Charlie is dead because of people who hold the same ideology as hers. His supporters are harassed and beaten daily,” another wrote. “If she gets fired — and I hope she does — it still doesn’t compare to what happened to Charlie and his family. We are here because we were too nice for too long.”

“This is infuriating to watch,” Turning Point Action said.

Enloe Health did not respond to Breitbart News’ inquiry into whether Ponce’s behavior toward people expressing support for the slain conservative icon represents the company’s values.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.