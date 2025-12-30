China to Ban Tesla’s Retractable Door Handles over Safety Concerns

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced new regulations that will prohibit the use of retractable door handles, popularized by Elon musk’s Tesla, on new vehicles sold in the country citing safety concerns over occupants being trapped during collisions or power loss. Authorities in the United States are also currently investigating Tesla’s door handles.

AutoBlog reports that China has decided to ban Tesla’s retractable door handles on new vehicles sold in the country starting from January 2027. The decision, announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, comes after growing concerns over the safety of such handles, which have become increasingly popular among premium automakers, especially those in the EV space.

Under the new regulations, all vehicles under 3.5 tons will be required to have both interior and exterior handles with a mechanical emergency release. The reasoning behind this decision is that in the event of a crash that disables the battery or wiring, doors must still be able to open manually. While many EVs already include mechanical releases inside the cabin, owners have often struggled to find them or found them difficult to operate in emergencies. In some cases, the releases have failed to work at all.

The conversation around the safety of retractable door handles is not limited to China. Earlier this month, a Rivian owner publicly called for more obvious emergency exit handles after struggling to locate them during a power failure. Cold-weather failures, delayed deployment, and pinched fingers have also fueled frustration among owners of vehicles with such handles.

Numerous Tesla owners have taken to social media and online forums to share similar experiences and express their concerns about the potential safety hazards posed by the company’s innovative but sometimes unreliable door mechanisms. Some have reported issues with the automatic door handles failing to extend, while others have encountered problems with the emergency manual release levers. In response to these concerns, many Tesla owners are now investing in escape tools designed to break car windows in case of an emergency. These tools, which come in various forms such as hammers, spring-loaded punches, and even specialized seatbelt cutters, have seen a surge in popularity among the Tesla community.

While the new regulations will affect several brands, including BYD and Mercedes-Benz, Tesla finds itself at the center of the discussion. All Tesla models use flush, electronically actuated handles that blend into the bodywork, and complaints have mounted over what happens when the system loses power. At least 15 people have died in Tesla crashes where electric door releases failed, and there are documented cases of Model Y occupants smashing windows to escape after the handles stopped working.

Tesla’s minimalist approach has long been a talking point, but it may soon face major changes as regulators in the U.S. and abroad examine whether current designs meet emerging safety standards. With China being the world’s largest EV market, brands offering similar designs will have to go back to the drawing board if they want to keep their piece of the pie. Tesla has already reportedly considered redesigning its iconic door handles.

The situation with retractable door handles is reminiscent of the rise and fall of pop-up headlights. Once celebrated as a cool design feature, pop-up headlights were eventually phased out due to safety concerns. Similarly, retractable handles, which were once seen as the cool party trick of the EV era, now appear to be a safety hazard.

