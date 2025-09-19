Elon Musk’s Tesla to Redesign Door Handles After Reports of Children Trapped in Cars

Elon Musk’s Tesla is rethinking the design of its iconic flush door handles following reports of children getting trapped inside vehicles and mounting regulatory pressure.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg’s Hot Pursuit podcast, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief designer, revealed that the company is working on incorporating more obvious manual controls to help occupants escape their vehicles in “panic situations.” This move comes in response to a growing number of complaints from parents who reported their children becoming trapped inside Tesla’s Model Y SUV due to inoperable electronic door controls caused by low power on the vehicle’s 12-volt battery dying.

Tesla’s sleek, flush door handles have been a signature design element since the launch of the Model S in 2012. However, the innovative feature has faced increasing scrutiny over the years, with concerns raised about the potential difficulties in accessing the manual door release during emergencies. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into the issue, citing the complaints received from concerned parents.

In addition to the NHTSA probe, Tesla is also grappling with potential regulatory changes in China, where authorities are reportedly considering a ban on flush or concealed door handles. Von Holzhausen assured that the company is closely studying the proposed legislation and is committed to developing a “good solution” to comply with any new rules that may be implemented.

Despite the presence of a manual door release in Tesla vehicles, designed to be used in case of emergencies, owners have expressed frustration over the difficulty in locating and accessing these controls. A recent Bloomberg report highlighted several incidents where Tesla’s complex door design hindered evacuation efforts during critical situations.

Breitbart News previously reported on a Tesla EV fire in Canada in which the driver kicked out his window to escape the burning car because his electric door handles would not operate:

The vehicle appeared to lose all power to electrical components. Jutha stated: “The doors wouldn’t open. The windows wouldn’t go down.” Smoke began to fill the cabin via the air vents but Jutha was unable to open the doors of the vehicle which are opened via an electric button that was no longer responding. “Of course, there’s always going to be panic in a moment when you feel trapped,” he said. “I kicked through the window, climbed out and called 911 right away.” The car continued to burn with the fire making its way into the interior of the car, flames were seen shooting in the air as the fire department arrived.

Responding to the Bloomberg report, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm emphasized that the company’s board takes all reports of safety issues “seriously” and reiterated that Tesla vehicles are equipped with a manual override for any “power events.” However, the growing concerns from both consumers and regulators have prompted the company to reevaluate its approach to door handle design.

