Maduro Capture Memes Melt the Internet

The recent capture of Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro by U.S forces immediately led to a deluge of memes across social media making fun of the captured dictator.

The social media platform X was flooded with countless memes as soon as news of Maduro’s capture broke. Memes were not only posted by regular users and influencers, but even the White House’s account posted memes of its own.

Some memes focused on the capture itself, especially from Maduro’s perspective.

Many users were quick to point out the difference in reactions between white leftists and the Venezuelan population when the news broke.

Manuel Adorni, Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of Argentina, made fun of Maduro by posting, “Great night for Counter Strike 1.6.” Adorni accompanied the post with a photoshopped picture of himself as one of the characters from the video game Counter Strike and a the photo of Maduro heading to the United States first published by President Trump on Saturday.

Brazilian conservative journalist Allan dos Santos published an AI-generated meme video of Madurinhno (“Lil’ Maduro” Portuguese). The meme describes the toy as “the most wanted prisioner, with a $50 million reward and lots of stories to tell”

“Take him to base, interrogate him, and show him who’s boss. Madurinho, the world’s most wanted prisoner,” the video concludes.

Numerous users published memes of their own making fun of Maduro’s capture.

Some of the memes focus on Maduro’s appearance as he was being transported to U.S. territory.

Video game streamer Guy Beahm, better known as “Dr. DisRespect,” changed his X profile picture to Maduro after people kept sending memes of the Venezuelan dictator at him, comparing his likeness to that of Maduro.

“Stop linking me this.. it’s not funny,” he sarcastically wrote.

Other memes are instead focused on President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The memes continue to come in hot and heavy as of Sunday morning. On X, searching for “Maduro” and choosing “top” or “Media” is the best way to see the freshest meme content mocking the toppled dictator and celebrating Donald Trump and American forces.