Dr. AI Wants Your Data: OpenAI Releases ChatGPT Health Feature to Analyze Personal Medical Information

CNBC reports that OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Health, a new feature that enables users to securely link their medical records and wellness applications to the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot. The announcement marks another significant expansion of the company’s efforts to integrate AI technology into healthcare-related services.

Sam Altman’s AI giant claims the ChatGPT Health experience is designed to help users manage everyday health-related inquiries by incorporating their personal health data into the chatbot’s responses. According to OpenAI, the feature aims to provide more relevant and personalized answers by utilizing information from a user’s own medical history and wellness data.

OpenAI emphasized that ChatGPT Health is not intended to serve as a diagnostic or treatment tool, nor should it be considered a replacement for professional medical care. Instead, the feature is positioned as a supplementary resource to assist users in navigating routine health questions and concerns.

Fidji Simo, Chief Executive Officer of applications at OpenAI, explained the company’s vision for the new feature in a Substack post. Simo described ChatGPT Health as another advancement in transforming ChatGPT into a comprehensive personal assistant capable of supporting users with information and tools across various aspects of their lives.

For the health data connectivity infrastructure, OpenAI has established a partnership with b.well, a company that specializes in providing the technical framework necessary for users to share their medical records with the ChatGPT Health platform.

Users will have the ability to connect multiple wellness and health tracking services to ChatGPT Health. Compatible platforms include Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, and Function, a lab testing startup. Additional data sources can be linked through the settings menu within the tools or applications section.

According to OpenAI, the development of ChatGPT Health involved close collaboration with medical professionals. This partnership with physicians was intended to ensure the feature meets appropriate standards and provides useful, accurate information to users. The launch of ChatGPT Health represents an acceleration of OpenAI’s involvement in the healthcare sector. The company has been expanding its presence in this field over recent months, demonstrating a strategic focus on health-related applications of artificial intelligence.

Following the release of the GPT-5 model in August, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman spoke with CNBC about the improvements seen across different sectors. Altman identified healthcare as potentially the area showing the strongest improvement compared to any other category.

Earlier in May, OpenAI introduced Health Bench, a specialized benchmark tool created to evaluate how effectively AI models perform in realistic healthcare scenarios. This tool provides a framework for measuring the practical applications of artificial intelligence in health-related contexts.

