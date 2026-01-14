Electric Nightmare: Volvo Issues Urgent EV Recall Due to Fire Risk of Faulty Chinese Batteries

Volvo has issued an urgent safety recall for its 2025 EX30 electric crossover after discovering that faulty high-voltage batteries supplied by a Chinese manufacturer could potentially short-circuit and catch fire.

Autoblog reports that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced a recall affecting 2025 Volvo EX30 vehicles equipped with defective battery systems that pose a significant fire hazard. The China-owned automaker is urging owners of affected vehicles to take immediate precautions while awaiting a permanent fix. These include not parking their ticking EV timebomb in their garage.

The affected Volvo EVs were manufactured between September 6, 2024, and October 25, 2025. All of these vehicles contain high-voltage battery systems supplied by Sunwoda Power Battery Company, a Chinese battery manufacturer.

The root cause of the problem has been identified as a manufacturing process deviation that may result in lithium plating growth within the battery cells. This defect could lead to an internal cell short circuit, which in turn creates a risk of the battery overheating and potentially igniting. Such a failure could result in a vehicle fire, posing serious safety risks to occupants and nearby property.

Until repairs can be completed, Volvo is instructing owners of affected EX30 vehicles to park their cars outside and away from any structures. Additionally, the company recommends that owners limit battery charging to a maximum of 70 percent capacity. These precautionary measures are designed to reduce the risk of a fire occurring while owners await the availability of a permanent repair solution.

The timeline for the recall became public when Volvo was first notified of the battery issue in July 2025 after a problem was discovered in a vehicle located outside the United States. This initial report prompted the company to launch an investigation, which was subsequently elevated to a Critical Concern Action Process due to the severity of the potential safety implications.

By late December, the team responsible for handling critical safety concerns had issued a formal safety notification recall. Volvo dealerships have already been informed about the problem and are preparing to implement repairs once a solution becomes available.

Vehicle owners will be able to check whether their specific EX30 is affected by searching their Vehicle Identification Numbers starting January 26. Official owner notification letters detailing the recall are scheduled to be mailed out on February 23. The recall documentation indicates that a permanent remedy is expected to become available sometime in February, though the exact date has not been specified.

What remains unclear at this time is precisely how Volvo plans to address the battery defect. Typically, recall reports provide detailed information about whether the fix will involve a software update or physical component replacement. However, no such specifics have been disclosed in this case. Industry observers speculate that Volvo may be evaluating whether the problem can be resolved through software modifications or battery management system updates, which would be far less expensive and time-consuming than replacing entire battery packs in affected vehicles.

A full battery replacement would represent a significant undertaking, both in terms of cost to the manufacturer and inconvenience to owners. Such a procedure would likely require extended service appointments and could result in vehicles being out of service for considerable periods. The company is presumably exploring all available options to determine the most effective and efficient solution.

Read more at Autoblog here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.