Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Chinese Government Has Not Approved H200 AI Chip Imports

Bloomberg reports that Nvidia has not received any orders from Chinese customers for its H200 AI chips as Beijing continues to deliberate on whether to permit imports of the American company’s AI components, according to CEO Jensen Huang.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Huang expressed his hopes for government approval. “I’m hoping that the Chinese government would allow Nvidia to sell the H200,” Huang stated. “It’s up to the Chinese government now but they are still deciding, and we are waiting patiently.”

During his recent trip to China over the past few days, Huang revealed that he met with both customers and government officials. However, despite these meetings, no new orders for the H200 chips were placed during his visit.

Recent developments suggest that Beijing may be moving closer to a decision on the matter. Chinese officials have recently informed the country’s largest technology companies, including Alibaba, that they can prepare orders for the chips. This communication indicates that Beijing is approaching a formal approval of imports for components that are essential to powering artificial intelligence applications.

The H200 chip represents an older generation of Nvidia’s AI offerings, and Huang emphasized its suitability for the Chinese market. The executive described the chip as “very good” for Chinese customers and noted that his clients would very much like to have access to the H200. He also confirmed that the US license for the H200 is currently being finalized.

The H200 chip has in principle received approval from the United States to be sold to China, with a cut of sales going to the federal government. This comes even as the US administration continues to restrict sales of leading edge components to China on national security grounds.

Nvidia’s chips have earned a reputation as the gold standard for developing and running AI models, making them highly sought after by data center operators worldwide. The company’s technology plays a crucial role in the artificial intelligence infrastructure that powers modern computing applications.

Breitbart News previously reported that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has emerged as a harsh critic of Nvidia selling powerful AI chips to China, comparing it to selling nuclear weapons to North Korea:

In an interview with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Amodei stated that permitting these chip sales would constitute a major error in judgment. “It would be a big mistake to ship these chips. I think this is crazy. It’s a bit like selling nuclear weapons to North Korea.” The controversy stems from recent policy shifts under President Donald Trump’s administration, which has moved to ease restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China. This represents a substantial departure from previous policy approaches designed to prevent China and its military from accessing American technology for AI development purposes. The policy change marks a significant victory for Nvidia, which has argued that maintaining the export ban would simply drive China to develop domestic alternatives to American chips.

