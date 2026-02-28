Zelensky on Iran Strikes: ‘American Resolve’ Weakens ‘Global Criminals’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday it is “fair” to give the Iranian people a chance to remove the terrorists that have been oppressing them as President Donald Trump announced major strikes against Tehran.

He wrote in a social media post:

Events in the Middle East and the Gulf region are unfolding extremely rapidly. Unfortunately, Ukraine knows all too well what this is about. Although Ukrainians never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to become Putin’s accomplice and supplied him with ‘shahed’ drones, and not only the drones themselves, but also the technologies to produce them. Iran also provided other weapons to Russia.

Zelensky wrote, “Other nations have also suffered from Iranian-backed terror. Therefore, it is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran.”

“Our position is well known, and Ukraine has stated it repeatedly, including recently. It is important to preserve as many lives as possible,” Zelensky said. “It is important to prevent the war from expanding. It is important that the United States is acting decisively. Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken. This understanding must also come to the Russians.”

Joint American-Israeli strikes against Iran occurred overnight, Breitbart News reported Saturday, noting Iranian retaliatory strikes were launched against Israel.

Video footage shows some of the strikes on Iran:

In his statement, President Donald Trump told the Iranian armed forces to lay down their arms –saying they would be treated fairly if they did — or die.

“Iran is the world’s number one state sponsor of terror and has recently killed tens of thousands of its own people [… and is] developing long range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could even reach the American homeland,” he said, adding that is why the U.S. military began an operation to prevent “this very wicked radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests. We’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It’s going to be totally, again, obliterated.”

“Stay sheltered, don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” Trump said, addressing the Iranian people. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will probably be your only chance for generations… now is the time to seize control of your destiny.”

Zelensky said recently that his government had designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, per Breitbart News.

“People cannot know the day or the hour, yet every act of evil, terror, and aggression against neighbors ultimately meets a just response,” Zelensky concluded in his post on Saturday. “We expect that, in the end, the Middle East region will become safer and more stable. Much has already changed toward that goal. Ukraine is ready to help every nation so that security and justice increase, and terrorist regimes decrease.”