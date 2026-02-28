Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was allegedly assassinated during an Israeli air strike on his Tehran compound during a joint operation with the United States on Saturday, Fox News reported.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who took control of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1989 after previously serving from 1981 as president, has reportedly been killed, according to Fox News, citing Israeli leadership sources.

The Times of London reported that a senior Israeli official said that the Ayatollah’s body “has been found” under the rubble of an Israeli air strike.

Khamenei has been the longest serving leader of Iranian leader since Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was deposed during an Islamist coup in 1979.

According to a report from the Jerusalem Post, evidence of Khamenei’s body was allegedly shown to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During a televised address aired prior to the reports of Khamenei’s death, Netanyahu said that there were indications Khamenei was “no more”.

He called on the Iranian public to stand up and “free itself from the chains of dictatorship.”

Khamenei’s death came amid a a large coordinated assault by the United States and Israel in which dozens of senior Iranian officials were targeted.

This story is developing, more to follow…