Jack Dorsey’s Block Cuts 40% of Workforce as AI Reshapes Company

Block, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s fintech company, announced plans Thursday to eliminate approximately 4,000 positions, representing 40 percent of its total workforce, as AI capabilities prompt a fundamental restructuring of how the company operates.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Block, the parent company of Square and Cash App revealed the massive workforce reduction alongside its fourth-quarter earnings report, with Dorsey directly attributing the decision to advances in AI technology that he believes have transformed the requirements for building and running a modern technology company.

In a letter to shareholders, Dorsey outlined his reasoning for the dramatic cuts. “The core thesis is simple,” wrote Dorsey. “Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company.”

The announcement sent Block’s stock price surging more than 20 percent in after-hours trading, with shares up more than 14 percent in morning trading, suggesting investors view the restructuring as a positive strategic move despite the significant human cost.

During the company’s earnings call, Dorsey elaborated on the timing of his decision, stating that “something happened in December of last year” when he realized how capable and intelligent AI models had become. “If there are any gaps in our usage of AI right now, it’s an application gap,” he said.

The job eliminations are expected to occur primarily during the first quarter of this year, with completion anticipated by the second quarter. Block disclosed that it expects to incur charges ranging from 450 million to 500 million dollars related to the workforce reduction.

In a note posted on X addressed to employees, Dorsey emphasized that the decision was not driven by financial distress. He explained his deliberation over whether to “cut gradually over months or years as this shift plays out, or be honest about where we are and act on it now. I chose the latter.”

Dorsey acknowledged the difficult nature of the announcement, stating his intention to host a live video call with affected employees to thank them for their contributions. “I know doing it this way might feel awkward,” he wrote. “I’d rather it feel awkward and human than efficient and cold.”

The move places Block among a growing number of major technology companies reducing headcount in response to artificial intelligence capabilities. Salesforce eliminated approximately 4,000 customer support positions last year, citing AI-driven efficiency improvements. Pinterest recently announced plans to cut nearly 15 percent of its workforce as part of a strategic shift to prioritize AI-related roles.



The timing of Block’s announcement comes amid heightened market anxiety about AI’s potential impact on employment. Earlier in the week, financial markets experienced significant volatility following a report that projected severe job displacement scenarios as AI systems become more capable.

The workforce reduction represents one of the largest AI-attributed layoffs announced by a major technology company to date. The scale of the cuts and Dorsey’s explicit connection to AI capabilities provides a concrete example of how artificial intelligence tools are reshaping corporate structures and employment patterns in the technology sector.

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall, author of the forthcoming book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, recently laid out the left’s plan to weaponize fears over AI job loss before the midterm elections:

The political playbook has three parts: Convince Americans that mass AI job loss is inevitable.

Channel that fear and ennui into galvanizing support for Universal Basic Income (UBI) redistribution in the long-term.

Co-opt populist concerns over AI data centers driving up electricity and water bills for everyday Americans in the short-term. The strategy, years in the making, is backed by hundreds of millions of dollars of left-leaning Silicon Valley cash and a sprawling ecosystem of advocacy groups and nonprofits, which I document in my new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI (HarperCollins). The three-pronged approach to create fear and uncertainty is already kicking into high gear.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.