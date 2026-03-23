OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies of Cancer at Age 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of OnlyFans who transformed the adult content industry and pushed porn on young women through his subscription-based platform, has died at 43 following a battle with cancer, the company announced Monday.

Reuters reports that the Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, who maintained a notably private profile despite his business success, passed away peacefully after an extended illness, according to an OnlyFans spokesperson. His death raises significant questions about the future ownership and direction of the platform he built into a billion-dollar enterprise.

Radvinsky acquired Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, from British founder Tim Stokely in 2018. He served as a director on the Fenix board and held majority shareholder status. Under his stewardship, the platform underwent a dramatic transformation that would reshape the pornography industry.

When Radvinsky took ownership, OnlyFans had initially positioned itself as a platform that avoided explicit content. He pivoted the business model entirely, turning it into an adults-only phenomenon that attracted more than 300 million users and generated over $1 billion in annual revenue. The platform became known for its erotic performers and celebrity influencers who monetized their content through direct fan subscriptions.

The business model proved particularly lucrative during the global pandemic, when millions of people confined to their homes turned to online porn. This period saw an explosive surge in both content creators and subscribers. OnlyFans operates by taking a 20 percent fee on most subscriptions and content sold through the platform.

Critics have harshly criticized OnlyFans’ efforts to lure women into pornography and for the platform’s tendency to enable fraud against lonely and gullible individuals, such as influencers using AI to chat to men who thought they were talking to models themselves.

According to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, Radvinsky had accumulated a net worth of approximately $4.7 billion. His shares in Fenix International had been held in the LR Fenix Trust since 2024, though details about succession planning and future ownership remain unclear.

The timing of his death comes during a potentially pivotal moment for the company. Reuters reported in January that OnlyFans was exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in a transaction that would value the company at roughly $5.5 billion, including debt. It remains uncertain how Radvinsky’s passing will impact these potential negotiations.

Beyond his ownership of OnlyFans, Radvinsky was also involved in broader technology investments. He operated Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 that focused primarily on investments in technology companies. This demonstrated his wider interests in the tech sector beyond the adult content platform that made him famous.

Born in Ukraine, Radvinsky grew up in Chicago, where he developed the business acumen that would later drive his success. Despite his massive wealth and influence over a platform used by hundreds of millions, he maintained an exceptionally low public profile throughout his career, rarely giving interviews or making public appearances.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.