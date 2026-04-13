OpenAI Boss Sam Altman’s San Francisco Home Targeted in Second Attack in 3 Days

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco residence was struck by a second apparent attack early Sunday morning, just two days after a man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the property, according to San Francisco police.

The San Francisco Standard reports that the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with the Sunday incident. Amanda Tom, 25, and Muhamad Tarik Hussein, 23, were booked on charges of negligent discharge. The arrests came after a Honda sedan with two occupants stopped in front of Altman’s home at approximately 1:40 a.m.

The property, which spans from Chestnut Street to Lombard Street, was first passed by the vehicle a few minutes before it returned and stopped, according to an initial police report. Surveillance footage and the compound’s security personnel indicated that the passenger extended their hand out the window and appeared to fire a gun towards the residence. Security staff also reported hearing a gunshot.

The vehicle fled the scene, but a camera captured its license plate, which enabled police to later seize the car. Officers responded and detained Tom and Hussein without incident. A subsequent search of their residence uncovered three firearms, police said.

Neither OpenAI nor the SFPD provided additional comment when reached by The Standard.

The Sunday incident followed an earlier attack on Friday morning, when 20-year-old Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama of Texas allegedly targeted the property from the north on Chestnut Street. At approximately 3:40 a.m., Moreno-Gama reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at the metal gate of the Chestnut Street entrance, according to a police report. Security guards extinguished the fire, and the act was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Shortly after the Molotov cocktail incident, security personnel at OpenAI’s headquarters in Mission Bay encountered an individual matching the suspect’s description. The person made threatening statements about the building and was taken into custody by police, the company stated.

Moreno-Gama was booked into San Francisco County Jail Friday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession or manufacture of an incendiary device, and additional charges. No injuries were reported in either the Friday or Sunday incidents.

The San Francisco Police Department continues to investigate both incidents. This story remains developing as authorities work to determine whether the two attacks are connected and what motivated the suspects.

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Read more at the San Francisco Standard here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.