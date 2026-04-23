Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has revealed plans to eliminate approximately 8,000 positions, representing 10 percent of its workforce, as part of a broader efficiency initiative aimed at balancing substantial investments in AI technology.

Bloomberg reports that Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has announced a significant workforce reduction that will affect roughly 8,000 employees, representing 10 percent of the company’s total staff. The social media giant communicated the decision to its workforce through an internal memo distributed on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the layoffs are scheduled to take effect on May 20. The cuts are part of a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency while the company continues to allocate substantial resources toward AI development and infrastructure.

In addition to the direct job eliminations, Meta has decided to halt recruitment for approximately 6,000 open positions that had previously been earmarked for hiring. This dual approach of both reducing current staff and freezing new hiring represents a comprehensive effort to control workforce costs and streamline operations.

The decision comes as Meta, like many major technology companies, faces the challenge of balancing significant capital expenditures on AI capabilities with the need to maintain financial efficiency. The company has been investing heavily in AI technology, infrastructure, and research, which has placed pressure on its cost structure.

Zuckerberg’s layoff may share similarities to the massive Oracle layoff Breitbart News reported earlier this month. In Oracle’s case, its massive spending on AI infrastructure requires freeing up cash to support its insatiable demands for computing power.

Breitbart News reported in January that Meta laid off a portion of the employees from its “Reality Labs” division that focuses on VR.

Upheavals in the economy, whether from companies attempting to replace workers with AI or as in this case, laying off employees to fund AI expansion, will continue to have an impact on the Americans economy. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Bloomberg here.