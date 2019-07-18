One wonders what it’s like to live your life with a six-foot steel pole shoved up your backside. Well, if you want to know, just ask the Highbrows who are wagging their fingers at the Deplorables who chanted “Send her back!” in reference to antisemitic, America-hating Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

You see, I’m a child of the seventies — a child of George Carlin, of Richard Pryor, of M.A.S.H. (before it got insufferably virtuous), and most importantly, of the first five years of Saturday Night Live. This was when the Marx Bros. finally received a long overdue appreciation; and then it all moved into the eighties and those iconic slobs vs. snobs movies: Caddyshack, Stripes, Meatballs…

The attitude of those times was perfect, was perfectly American, and it was this: sacred cows make the tastiest burgers. So that which was sacred was mocked, from the military to presidents to Elizabeth Taylor’s weight to the frat houses that spawn America’s political and business elite.

The godfather of all this was, of course, an irrepressible genius named Lenny Bruce, the man who stepped on stage just hours after the Kennedy assassination, stared at his audience through eyes filled with pain, and after a perfect moment of silence said: “Man, poor Vaughn Meader.”

For those who don’t know, Vaughn Meader had become famous for his First Family comedy albums mocking the Kennedy family, and now he was out of a job.

Bruce’s joke is one of the greatest in history. Why? Because it was inappropriate without being mean-spirited, and there is nothing more American (or funnier) than inappropriate.

The British call it “taking the piss out of someone,” which is their delightful way of saying “mocking pompous snobs and everything they hold dear,” which is exactly what those Trump supporters in North Carolina did Wednesday night.

This is how to be an American…

Identify a group of humorless, pompous windbags: i.e. Frank Burns, Hot Lips, Omega House, military brass, corporate officers, politicians, Margaret Dumont, Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, Chris Cuomo, Chris Hayes, Ilhan Omar, Joe Scarborough, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mika Brzezinski… Identify what will most offend this group of pompous windbags, what is most sacred to them. With joy in your heart, good humor, and more than just a touch of belligerence, poke a stick right in that sacred spot. Watch the pompous windbags melt down or, even better, signal how morally superior they are by scolding you. Now that said windbags have confirmed your plan worked, repeat this inappropriate behavior until the oceans dry up and the sun burns itself out.

This is what makes Trump such an effective leader. He is not only making America great again, he is making America America again. Look at us throwing off the fascist chains of political correctness to mock sacred cows again…

Man, it feels good. And no one means it. No one believes Trump will send this racist harridan back. It’s a joke, a troll, and tweak, a way to get all the uptight squares harrumphing… And it’s glorious.

For some 20 years, we’ve been the proverbial frog in that pot of water unaware that our collective humor is slowly being boiled away by crybaby cries of racism, sexism, nativism, ageism, ableism and the like.

No one can take a joke anymore, and nothing is more fun than ridiculing some tightly-wound, self-important prude who can’t take a joke.

I’m sorry but “Send her back” is freakin’ hilarious and it’s liberating to be inappropriate again, and the pompous windbag reaction to it makes it even better, proves just how perfect it is.

The Blue Checkmark Snobs have no sense of humor, no sense of irreverence, and have abandoned the most American of ideals — that mocking the rulemakers and their stupid, fascist rules reminds us that we are still free.

These are people so blinded by their own superiority or so terrified of losing their seat at the bigoted country club known as the establishment media, that they willingly and eagerly seize every opportunity to expose themselves as a bunch of snobs who are in desperate need of having the piss taken out of them.

This is all that happened Wednesday…

A bunch of peaceful but wonderfully unruly Americans got together, and after nearly a year of being relentlessly insulted and mocked by this hideous congresswoman and her hideous defenders, with only joy in their hearts, they hit her back, they poked a stick right in her sacred spot…

And it was sublime, and it was American… because nothing is more American than fucking with the powerful.

And do you want to know what made it even more American? “Send her back” has nothing to do with the color of her skin and everything to do with the content of her disgusting, hateful, racist, terrorist-appeasing character.

But look at the reaction of our joyless Betters:

“SEND HER BACK” is wrong. It’s so wrong. Denounce it Republicans. Please. Denounce it. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 18, 2019

I challenge every Republican to watch @realDonaldTrump’s rally last night, complete with chants of “Send her back”, and ask if that is the Party of Lincoln and Reagan we signed up for. We are in a fight for the soul of the GOP, and silence is not an option. #AmericaDeservesBetter — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) July 18, 2019

"Send her back" conservatism is not a conservatism worth defending. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 18, 2019

I know I’m a broken record. But there is nothing in American patriotism that could create an argument for “send her back.” There is plenty in nationalism that would demand it. Oh, FWIW I think Omar’s views run the gamut from silly to reprehensible. But she’s an American. Period. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 18, 2019

Agree with Guy. “Send her back” is completely and totally unacceptable. It’s not a defense of Omar to say this is not how we treat American citizens. https://t.co/8bJXgWjMEC — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 18, 2019

Trump’s original tweets were xenophobic and racist. The MAGA crowd chants of “send her back” were disgusting and un-American. (4/6) — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) July 18, 2019

"Send her back" is a nativist, terrible chant. Also electoral suicide. There're more than 400,000 naturalized residents in PA, w/ 200,000 more in Michigan. @realdonaldTrump won PA by and MI by 11K, PA by 44K. #VoteHerOut –fine. #SendHerBack –nativist. Catholics, btw, remember. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 18, 2019

Under no circumstances should *anyone* – whether you’re on the political left or the political right – tell an American citizen to “go home.” This isn’t how we address disagreements in values or policy; this is how we demonize each other. Do better, America. — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) July 18, 2019

“Send her back” is an appalling chant. Omar is a US citizen. My less-catchy chant would be: “Condemn her bigotry, combat her radicalism, and investigate her seriously alleged fraud!” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 18, 2019

This is menacing racism, instigated by Trump's initial comments this week. It's the same trash that ppl use to attack Jews like myself (even non-immigrants–racists don't care). For shame. https://t.co/d7J1lrfRaa — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 18, 2019

Pure mob insanity, led by the most powerful man on earth https://t.co/0I78cAuovo — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 18, 2019

Anyone who follows me knows that I cover the far-left and that includes Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and I'm aggressive in my reporting which comes from a conservative angle With that said, chanting "send her back" at Omar is not good Keep in mind, I am one of her harshest critics — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 18, 2019

For anyone who needs reminding of how a lot of Republicans like me were raised and how we view the world. I love you Dad and I've never missed your leadership more.https://t.co/OdXvTqlH4u — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 18, 2019

A chant like “Send her back!” is ugly and dangerous, and it is the inevitable consequence of President Trump’s demagoguery. This is how history’s worst episodes begin. We must not allow this man to take us to such a place. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 18, 2019

When this is all over, nobody will admit to ever having supported it — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 18, 2019

The “send her back” chants were wrong, vile, and don’t reflect who we are as Americans. I strongly oppose @IlhanMN views and policies but those chants have no place in our society. — Matt Brooks (@mbrooksrjc) July 18, 2019

This rally is creepy even by the unbelievably creepy standard of Trump rallies. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 18, 2019

Being an uptight, pious scold is no way to be an American. It is also no way to fight and defeat those who prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens, who use lies to launch coups against our president, who de-platform us, launch jihads against innocent Catholic children, and compare us to Nazis.

You simpering Cucks can all kiss my red, white, and blue ass.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.