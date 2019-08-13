Chris Cuomo’s Fredo Freakout proves the basement-rated CNN anchor has a disturbing habit of comparing personal insults to calling a black person the N-word.

In February of last year, on a radio show, Cuomo actually compared the term “fake news” to calling a black person a “nigger.”

“The only thing that’s bothersome about it is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the ‘n-word’ for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity,” Cuomo said. “That’s what fake news is to a journalist.”

Obviously, to anyone with a sense of decency and history, Cuomo’s comparison is beyond outrageous for reasons no sane person need explain. Not only did the media invent the term “fake news” before it got turned around on them by a public fed up with their fake news, but it’s a legitimate complaint and description of an institution that has gotten every major news story exactly wrong over the last five or six years:

Trayvon Martin Murdered by Racist White Man

Michael Brown Yelled “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot!” Before Racist Cop Murdered Him

Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist

Trump Ordered His Attorney to Lie

The Racist White Boys from Covington High School

Trump Can’t Defeat Hillary

Trump Colluded with Russia

The N-word, on the other hand, has a centuries-long history and only one interpretation: You’re not a man, you’re not a person, you’re something else… a nigger. It’s a reprehensible word used by racists to dehumanize people based on something as banal as skin color.

Eventually, the blowback forced Cuomo to apologize.

I was wrong. Calling a journalist fake -nothing compared to the pain of a racial slur. I should not have said it. I apologize https://t.co/TJGUgWz9Q2 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 9, 2017

But now he’s done it again, now he’s once again compared a personal insult to a black person being called the N-word.

And this time, Cuomo is comparing a silly taunt, someone calling him “Fredo,” to the N-word.

In a filmed confrontation with a guy who called him Fredo, the same Chris Cuomo who publicly chastised Covington High School student Nick Sandmann, a child, over how he (peacefully and respectfully) responded to an adult taunting them with a drum — this same Chris Cuomo completely lost his mind over being tweaked as Fredo.

In the video, you can watch as Cuomo pretty much does become Fredo Corleone, with all the thin-skinned insecurity and sense of entitlement that made that Godfather character so memorable, not to mention the fact that Cuomo preens exactly like a rich, little Fauntleroy trying to sound like he came from the street.

But, yes, he does it again; he compares an innocuous taunt to being called the N-word.

Watch for yourself:

“Fredo is from The Godfather,” Cuomo yells. “He was their weak brother and they use it as an Italian aspersion. Any of you Italian? It’s a fucking insult to your people. It’s an insult to your people. It’s like the N-word for us. Is that a cool fucking thing?”

Other than being the kind of thing Fredo Corleone would say in that kind of situation, what a load of I’m-a-victim nonsense.

But obviously the nickname gets so far under Cuomo’s skin he’s hoping to make it go away by declaring it a racist insult, equal to the N-word, but that’s kind of difficult for him to do when, earlier this year, he remained silent on his own show when his own guest used the word “Fredo” to ridicule Donald Trump Jr.

In fact, his show was so proud of the moment, the “Fredo” insult was highlighted and tweeted out to the world.

.@ananavarro slams Don Jr. for likening border wall to zoo fence: He's an "entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy's son."

"[D]addy kept Fredo back home…Who cares what [he] says. I don't want to talk about that entitled little brat." pic.twitter.com/zpTtp8ZfAd — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 10, 2019

Which proves that Cuomo is not only a fake news addict and insecure punk, he’s also a liar.

