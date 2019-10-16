Project Veritas on Wednesday released a snippet of undercover audio in which CNN president Jeff Zucker is heard encouraging staff to vigorously report on impeachment, arguing those who are “covering it up” are “lying.”

“We are at an incredibly important time in history and this country and this is the story,” Zucker is heard telling reporters on what is believed to be CNN’s daily editors’ conference call. “This is it and I want to be fully committed to it, and not take our eye off this ball.”

“I also don’t want to be afraid to call out those who are covering it up and obfuscating, and coming out and saying there’s nothing to see here, because they’re lying,” the news network executive added.

Though it is unclear when the recording of Zucker was taken, his comments were likely made in the wake of the House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump last month.

President Trump has come under heightened scrutiny following a so-called whistleblower complaint that accuses him of attempting to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of former vice president and opponent in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for promised military assistance.

However, both President Trump and Zelensky have denied any pressure was applied to probe into the Biden family, and in a nod to transparency, the White House even released a transcript of the world leaders’ July 25 phone call to show no wrongdoing occurred.

“There was no blackmail,” Zelensky told reporters when asked about the call last week. “We are not servants. We are an independent country.”

Project Veritas’s Wednesday release comes after the group published a video of a CNN media coordinator saying Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against President Donald Trump.

The UPI contributed to this report.