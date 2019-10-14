Project Veritas: CNN Staffer Says Jeff Zucker Has ‘Personal Vendetta’ Against Trump

An undercover video released by Project Veritas on Monday shows a CNN staffer saying network president Jeff Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against President Donald Trump.

PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle, Secretly Records Staff, Execs and Network President Jeff Zucker’s "Anti-Trump Crusade" and "Personal Vendetta" Against POTUS. #ExposeCNN Full video uploading now…sign up now to get each new tape first: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r pic.twitter.com/KKfaK6hvgW — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

The remark was caught on camera by satellite technician Cary Poarch, who went undercover while working as a contractor at CNN’s Washington, D.C. office. “Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN, has a personal vendetta against Trump,” Nick Neville, a CNN media coordinator, is seen telling Poarch. Later, Neville is seen suggesting that CNN’s coverage of the president and his administration is driven by Zucker’s disdain for him. “It’s not gonna be positive for Trump. He [Zucker] hates him. He’s going to be negative,” says Neville.

In the following scene, another CNN staffer is caught on camera lamenting how the corporate media’s coverage gave rise to President Trump, who he referred to as a “monster.”

“Between me and I, we created this monster and now we’re eating a full plate of him every day,” says CNN floor director Hiram Gonzalez. “Media created the Trump monster.”

Speaking to Project Veritas, Poarch said he felt compelled to blow the whistle on CNN after becoming disillusioned with the network’s bias. “I decided to secretly record the 9 a.m. rundown call meetings and it’s basically run by Jeff Zucker,” said Poarch. “When I came to work at CNN, it was my dream job and that dream actually turned into a nightmare.”

“[Zucker] was calling Fox News ‘fake news’ and a ‘propaganda machine,’ and with what I saw, that’s pretty much was CNN was,” he added.

The video then cuts to leaked audio of CNN’s morning editor’s call featuring Zucker lambasting Fox News’ coverage over the years.

“The fake conspiracy nonsense that Fox has spread for years is now deeply embedded in American society,” he says. “Frankly, that is beyond destruction for America and I do not think we should be scared to say so.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.