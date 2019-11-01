Mark Levin: National Security Council Is Exposed as ‘A Rat’s Nest’

SEAN HANNITY: You know this law backward and forwards. I’m turning this over to you because I talked to you before the show and I know you have a lot to say.

[…]

MARK LEVIN: We have found the rat’s nest. It’s in the National Security Council. The whistleblower, according to a number of reports, comes off the National Security Council. An Obama holdover. A Democrat. Somebody who worked with Biden. Somebody who worked with Brennan. An Obama holdover who didn’t like Trump, who met with one of the active figures in the Ukraine effort to undermine the president of the United States in 2016. We have two others, who now were hired by Schiff, Obama holdovers who worked in the Trump National Security Council. Now they work for Schiff. How much do you want to bet that he colluded with? And of course, Schiff doesn’t know anything about it. Do you want to know why the president of the United States has had trouble bringing his own people in the National Security Council? Now you know why — it was a rat’s nest!