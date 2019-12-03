Washington Post Criticizes Melania Trump for Wearing a Coat in Winter

The Washington Post’s Fashion Editor Robin Givhan criticized First Lady Melania Trump for draping a coat over her shoulders in the winter season.

In a piece for the Post, Givhan ridiculed Melania Trump for wearing a wraparound white coat by Max Mara with her custom cashmere and silk knit dress by Hervé Pierre in her annual White House Christmas video.

Givhan writes:

The coat looks ridiculous. [Emphasis added] But more than a silly fashion folly, the coat is a distraction. It’s a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme. In a video that is intended to celebrate the warmth and welcoming spirit of the holiday season, that simple flourish exudes cold, dismissive aloofness. [Emphasis added] As Trump gazes pleasantly at all that her staff and a host of volunteers have accomplished, her attire suggests that she’s casually passing through and has little affinity for the occasion. She’s not getting comfortable, so why should you? [Emphasis added]

Givhan’s criticism is seemingly unable to grasp Mrs. Trump’s longheld aesthetic — carefully crafted with Pierre — of a First Lady wardrobe centered on excessive elegance, as well as off-the-runway garments and looks fit for the pages of Parisian Vogue. Just take her latest Valentino ensemble, for instance.

Does a coat over the shoulders imply an unapproachable demeanor? In Mrs. Trump’s case, it never has. Draped coats for Mrs. Trump vibe a kind of formalness that was unfortunately not present for eight years in former First Lady Michelle Obama’s all-too-often wardrobe of slacks, cardigans, and flats.

It’s a daring approach, albeit, for Mrs. Trump as the fashion establishment has rudely stuck their noses up at her despite Pierre helping curate arguably the most fashionable First Lady wardrobe in American history. And considering that fashion editors have come to make designer tennis shoes the must-have items of the last five years.

Stick to the sneakers, fashion editors. Mrs. Trump will keep her stilettos — and coat — on.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.