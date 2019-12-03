Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Runway Ready in Valentino Cape for Visit with the Queen

First Lady Melania Trump looked as though she stepped off the Italian runway while strutting down Downing Street for a reception with Queen Elizabeth II.

For her first evening in London, England since last summer, Mrs. Trump went big and bold in a voluminous off-the-runway yellow Compact Drap cape by Valentino. The $3,850 cape, from the Fall 2019 Collection, is a microcosm of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s codes for Valentino — striking colors, volume galore, and a childlike innocence.

Mrs. Trump wore the Valentino piece over a custom knit dress by her personal couturier Hervé Pierre in a purple-pink shade which matched her suede Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Thus far on this trip, Mrs. Trump has opted for color-blocked bright shades and outerwear as eveningwear. To land in London yesterday, for example, Mrs. Trump chose a primary red Calvin Klein coat and sleek leather Louboutin stilettos.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.