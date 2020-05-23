New York Times Devotes Entire Front Page to Names of Coronavirus Victims

The New York Times has devoted the entire front page of its Sunday edition to a list of names of those who have died from the coronavirus.

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/d14JhFp4CP — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020

The Times deleted an earlier tweet of the image of its front page because of an error, as it explained:

Correction: Earlier editions of Sunday’s front page included at least one name in error. Our original tweet containing an image of that front page has been deleted and replaced with an image of the late edition. — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020

Though the Times used the number “100,000,” the actual death count on the newspaper’s own running count is just above 97,000 as of early Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump ordered flags lowered to half-staff over Memorial Day weekend to commemorate the victims of the coronavirus. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had asked him to lower the flags on the date the U.S. hit 100,000 deaths, but Trump chose to use Memorial Day as the focus instead.

The impact of the pandemic shocked leaders around the world and took many scientists and observers by surprise — including the Times itself, which reported Jan. 8: “The new coronavirus doesn’t appear to be readily spread by humans.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.