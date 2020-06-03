Mark Levin on Joe Biden Riot Speech: ‘Unfit to Be President’

Conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin declared Wednesday morning that former Vice President Joe Biden was “unfit to be president,” following Biden’s speech in Tuesday about the protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Biden, speaking in Philadelphia, supported the protests and said that the country was “crying out for leadership.” He criticized violence and looting but also blamed police for “escalating[ing] tension.”

In a Facebook post titled “Biden has demonstrated, once and for all, that he is unfit to be president of the United States,” Levin said:

Joe Biden has barely mentioned, let alone condemned, the looting, arson, and rioting in our cities; he has said nothing about the police officers maimed and murdered; he has said nothing about the innocent citizens beaten and killed by the rioters; he has said nothing about the small businesses destroyed; he has said nothing about the long-term damage being inflicted on inner city neighborhoods; and, he has absolutely no prescription for putting down the violence and insurrection in these Democrat-run cities and states. After all, he barely even acknowledges the riots, fearful that it might harm his presidential ambitions. Biden is AWOL and incapable of protecting and defending the people of this country, their neighborhoods, and their communities. And while he talks about systemic racism — tearing down our country, our people, and our institutions as racist — apparently after nearly 50 years in public office he did nothing effective about it. How can you be president of a people and a nation you defame as systemically racist and unworthy of presidential protection and defense?

Read the full post here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.