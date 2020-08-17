Members of the mainstream media panned the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday for its similarity to a long infomercial and its boring and out-of-date feel.

Philip Lewis, front page editor for the left-wing Huffington Post, perhaps summarized it best in his tweet: “The DNC so far feels like one long ad on YouTube you’d usually skip.”

Charles M. Blow, a New York Times columnist, tweeted, “This is a good effort by the DNC, but you can already tell that a virtual convention is going to be tough.” There are three additional days of the DNC.

Author Matt Stoller mocked the convention for its dated feel: “This convention so far makes me think the Democrats are the party ready to lead America into the ’80s.”

Among the music featured was the National Anthem, a Bruce Springstein song, but also, smooth jazz.

Mark Hemingway, senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, tweeted, “I was just thinking this high energy DNC needed a smooth jazz break.”

David Pakman, a political TV and radio show host, tweeted, “Someone please talk me off the ledge. I want to win, and the first 22 minutes of this DNC…I’m scared. Can someone tell me how great this is or something?”

Arizona Republic columnist Elvia Diaz called the convention “unwatchable.”

She tweeted, “Holy cow. I’m dying watching #DNC. Message is good but wow, just unwatchable.”

Writer Matt Taibbi tweeted out a Bingo card with Democrat tropes:

Journalist Michael Tracey appeared to snark about the convention’s politicization of racial injustice.

He tweeted, “Never could have guessed that the ‘reckoning with racial injustice’ just automatically meant ‘elect Democrats.'”

