Fox News Cuts Away from RNC Coverage in First Six Minutes

Fox News cut out of its coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC) after just six minutes on Tuesday night, according to Twitter users.

The move to cut from the RNC was noted by Caleb Hull and One America News Network’s (OANN) Alex Salvi:

Fox News just cut out of the RNC after 6 minutes. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 26, 2020

Fox News has cut out of the Republican National Convention after 7 minutes into night two. — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) August 26, 2020

“I’m watching it on C-Span on YouTube. Not even gonna risk missing a second on Fox,” one user replied to Salvi’s tweet.

“Fox blowing it. Just show the RNC without the comments,” another person replied to Hull.

Monday night, the network received criticism for cutting away from its convention coverage several times, according to Breitbart News.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews,” tweeted Trump campaign Senior Advisor for Digital and Data Strategies Brad Parscale:

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

“A Black Democrat is speaking at the RNC, endorsing Trump, but Fox News has Lindsay Graham talking with Hannity,” wrote Media Analyst Mark Dice.