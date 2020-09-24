Nolte: CNN’s Unbearable Ignorance of the U.S. Constitution

Stupid and evil are no way to go through life, but when it comes to the Constitution, far-left CNN has perfected this toxic mix.

The evil side of CNNLOL has been well-documented, but wait till you get a look at the stupid side.

You would think a cable news anchor, someone handed the responsibility of reporting on and discussing national politics, would be familiar with some of the most basic elements of the U.S. Constitution. You know, like what it says about stuff and how the laws work and whatnot.

You would think these anchors would know more than the average citizen, more than a college dropout such as yours truly.

But what we have on our hands with the media is not just evil, but a breathtaking amount of ignorance. You see, knowledge and experience have nothing to do with becoming a journalist or a reporter or even an anchor. All that matters is that your politics are correct, that you never rock the left-wing boat, and that you are willing to whore out your credibility to a point where you will stand in front of a burning building and reassure viewers they are witnessing a “peaceful protest.”

But let’s get back to the basics and the preening Constitutional ignorance of CNNLOL. Here are just the latest examples…

Don Lemon Believes the Supreme Court Rewrites the U.S. Constitution

From Monday:

DON LEMON: We’re gonna have to blow up the entire system, and you know what we’re gonna have to do… FREDO: I don’t know about that. You’re just going to have to vote. LEMON: Yes, and you know what we’re gonna have to do? Honestly… From what your closing argument is? You’re going to have to get rid of the Electoral College. Because the people… FREDO: I don’t see it. LEMON: Because the minority in this country decides who the judges are and they decide who the president is. Is that fair? FREDO: You need a constitutional amendment to do that. LEMON: And if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the [Supreme] Court and they can do that amendment and they can get it passed.

Don Lemon, who hosts a primetime hour on CNNLOL, believes that if Joe Biden wins the presidency, he can 1) stack the Supreme Court with a bunch of judges and 2) those judges can eliminate the Electoral College by crossing something out on the Constitution, or something.

Sorry, Don, nothing changes in the Constitution without the approval of two-thirds of both houses of Congress followed by ratification by three quarters of our 50 state legislatures.

Alisyn Camerota Believes Overturning Roe v. Wade Automatically Outlaws Abortion

From this week:

CAMEROTA: Only 20 percent of the country wants to outlaw [abortion]. Okay, so you can feel differently about the different nuances of it, but only 20 percent wants to outlaw it, and that’s ultimately, obviously what would happen if Roe v. Wade were done away with.

If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, as it should — there is no right to slaughter the unborn anywhere in the Constitution — it would not be immediately outlawed anywhere.

Let me repeat that: overturning Roe v. Wade does not outlaw abortion.

What would happen is that the legality of abortion would be left to each of the 50 states.

Chris “Typhoid Fredo” Cuomo Asks Where It Says ‘Protesters are Supposed to Be Polite and Peaceful’

Here’s Fredo’s full quote from June — with my emphasis:

Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice. And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.

Fredo somehow got himself a law degree and passed the bar without reading the First — the very first — Amendment to the Constitution:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Duh.

Typhoid Fredo Claims Hate Speech Not Protected in the Constitution

This is from back in 2015, but the same stupe who has no idea the First Amendment clearly states that only “peaceful” protest is legal, also believes “hate speech is excluded” from Constitutional protection.

There is nothing in the Constitution about “hate speech.” It’s a misnomer, a recently-invented term.

So there you go, these are our self-appointed elite.

Do I know the Constitution front to back? No, but I did know everything discussed here. There’s a lot I don’t know. There’s nothing wrong with not knowing. There is a lot wrong , a whole lot wrong, with not knowing and still spewing words out of your stupid piehole.

