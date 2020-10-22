CBS’s 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl claimed the contents of Hunter Biden’s allegedly abandoned laptop “can’t be verified,” offering literal circular reasoning to defend the statement during an interview with President Donald Trump posted Thursday.

This exchange between Trump and Lesley Stahl is insane. She repeatedly insists the Biden laptops “can’t be verified” so reporters shouldn’t talk about it. Trump asks her why it can’t be verified. Her answer: “Because it can’t be verified.” pic.twitter.com/cf9hcSGnrm — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 22, 2020

A transcript is as follows: