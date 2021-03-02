Nolte: Media’s MeTooing of Andrew Cuomo Is Really About Protecting Four Democrat Governors

In a just world not plagued by a fake and corrupt media, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) would be on the edge of resigning his office today, not over a handful of times he allegedly got aggressive with women, but over his sociopathic executive order that required nursing homes to accept patients still infected with the coronavirus.

That, after all, is the real scandal here, the true scandal, an act so monstrous Cuomo knew he had to cover it up, which he did by falsely blaming the order on the Trump administration and then lying about just how many seniors died as a result.

But instead of being pressured to resign over that, he’s being hit with perfectly-timed allegations of sexual misconduct, two involving former staffers, one involving a complete stranger he met at a wedding.

As these things go, while his alleged behavior is inappropriate (especially in the workplace), it’s nothing compared to the credible allegations against His Fraudulency Joe Biden, which involve a full-blown sexual assault allegation. Biden got away with much, much worse, so…

So what’s going on? Why is America’s corrupt media not at all interested in some 15,000 dead senior citizens while they tar and feather Cuomo over the allegations he made three left-wing women uncomfortable?

The answer is obvious…

Four other Democrat governors issued the same sociopathic nursing home order as Cuomo. Four other Democrats ordered infected coronavirus patients be admitted into nursing home facilities where 1) the most vulnerable live, and 2) they’re not set up to handle an infectious virus.

What this means is that if the corrupt media were to do the right thing (like that will ever happen) and go after Cuomo over his deadly nursing home policy, it would open a Pandora’s Box against these four Democrat governors and the Democrat party as a whole, which is something our fake media will never do.

Democrats must be protected at all costs, even if the cost is thousands and thousands of lives.

Here’s the rundown from my colleague Wendell Husebo:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) issued an order that a long-term care facility “must not prohibit admission or readmission of a resident based on COVID-19 [coronavirus] testing requirements or results.” The policy was renewed three times before being rescinded in July 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) administration ordered on April 10, 2020, that “patients hospitalized, or receiving treatment at an alternate care site, with COVID-19 can be discharged to a [skilled nursing facility] when clinically indicated.” Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) approved a directive from state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli that said no patient could be denied admission or readmission to a nursing home “solely based on a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.” … Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA) enacted a mandatory admission policy in March, saying “nursing care facilities must continue to accept new admissions and receive readmissions for current residents who have been discharged from the hospital who are stable.”

Only Democrats and the fake media that shields them would be okay with closing schools (where there’s little to no risk) while pouring infection into nursing homes (where everyone’s at risk).

The media’s anti-science shielding of Democrats at the expense of the elderly and schoolchildren has been going on since the beginning of the pandemic. How else to explain the ongoing media jihad against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose decision to leave Florida open for business and allow Floridians to make their own decisions about masks and social distancing, has proved to be an undeniable success?

But while Florida should be showing the country the way, the media have lionized failed governors like Cuomo and Whitmer, who not only infected their nursing homes but violated the Constitution in their zeal to lock down their states and force people into masks, even as the per capita death rate in their respective states eclipsed Florida.

The longer this pandemic rolls on, and the more we are able to compare and contrast the results of who did what, the more the Democrat/media narrative collapses. Florida tells us the Democrats’ fascist lockdowns — that have proven economically and psychologically devastating (especially for kids) — will be remembered as the worst domestic policy decision since Prohibition.

What’s more, former President Trump’s handling of the pandemic, especially his Operation Warp Speed — which produced a vaccine in less than a year (a true miracle) instead of the expected five years — is by far the greatest success story of last year, as is Trump’s rollout of the vaccine, especially when compared to the media’s precious European Union.

So not only is Trump’s pandemic response, including his fight against lockdowns and school closures, proving to be correct and effective, the Democrat party’s response is proving to be worse than wrong: it’s proving to be disastrous and deadly. And in the specific case of these five Democrat governors who ordered infection be poured into the homes of our most vulnerable, it is proving to be sociopathic.

Because these facts are becoming more obvious by the day, the establishment media can only protect the Democrat party one way — and that’s to take Cuomo down in a way that distracts from and erases a true scandal that four other high-ranking Democrats are just as guilty of.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.