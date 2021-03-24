Boston Globe Launches ‘Racial Justice’ Newspaper, ‘The Emancipator’

The Boston Globe has launched a new publication, called The Emancipator, in coordination with Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research. The publication, named for an 18th-century abolitionist newspaper, aims to “hasten racial justice.”

According to the Boston Globe‘s website:

Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team are collaborating to resurrect and reimagine The Emancipator, the first abolitionist newspaper in the United States, founded more than 200 years ago. Abolitionist newspapers were focused wholly on ending slavery. Just s 19th-century abolitionist newspapers hastened emancipation, this project will amplify critical voices, ideas, and evidence-based opinion in an effort to reframe the national conversation and hasten racial justice.

The advisory board of The Emancipator includes Ibram X. Kendi, director of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, who recently argued that white people who adopt black children may still be racist, in the context of the left’s attack on Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Barrett has adopted and raised two children originally from Haiti.)

The board also includes Nikole Hannah-Jones, who won the Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay in the New York Times‘ “1619 Project,” even though the paper had to correct her false claim that the American Revolution had been fought to defend slavery in the colonies.

Others on the board include “undocumented” illegal alien journalist Jose Antonio Vargas and MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid, who has faced accusations of homophobia and anti-Catholic bias.

The board does not include any white males; scholar Ian F. Haney López identifies as Latino.

