Nolte: Michael Flynn Family Files $75 Million Defamation Suit Against Blue Anon’s CNN

“Michael Flynn’s brother and sister-in-law have sued CNN for $75 million, according to documents filed in New York federal court,” reports the far-left Daily Beast.

According to the suit, the Flynn family says CNNLOL — an extremist, far-left Blue Anon outlet that spreads conspiracy theories, fake news, and promotes blacklists and violence against Trump supporters — lied about them being followers of QAnon.

In early February, CNNLOL did a segment called “CNN[LOL] Goes Inside A Gathering Of QANON Followers” that included a video from Ret. Gen. Flynn’s Twitter account of a 4th of July get-together with his family. The video was of Flynn’s extended family, including his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Leslie Flynn.

Here’s the CNNLOL segment:

CNN goes inside a gathering of QAnon followers. https://t.co/u7ZT0pokSo pic.twitter.com/C7fK6SPpWb — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) February 5, 2021

In the video, Jack and Leslie Flynn recite the Pledge of Allegiance and close with “Where we go one, we go all,” a slogan CNNLOL claims is used by QAnon.

The Flynns say their use of the slogan has nothing to do with QAnon and they are “not followers or supporters of any extremist or terrorist groups, including QAnon.”

It is long, long, long past time for people to start suing Blue Anon outlets like CNNLOL and the New York Times, etc.

Unfortunately, the laws make this difficult, but that doesn’t mean people should give up. Nick Sandmann has successfully sued Blue Anon smear artists like CNNLOL and others. Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe just won a legal and moral victory that greatly embarrassed the far-left New York Times.

Hopefully, this country will come to its sense and we will someday open up the libel laws to stop this corporate-funded media defamation. In the meantime, though, if you can prove actual malice — and CNNLOL is only about actual malice — you can make a big difference and maybe even make these Blue Anon monsters think twice before they smear the next person.

We need to bury these liars and make them pay for their lies by any peaceful means available, most especially litigation.

The Flynns might lose. The Flynns might deserve to lose. I don’t know. I don’t know them. Either way, they are setting a very good example for the rest of us.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.