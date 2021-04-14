James O’Keefe of Project Veritas confronted CNN’s Technical Director Charlie Chester about his stated “focus” on pushing “Trump out of office” via a video released Tuesday.

The video shows O’Keefe walking into a diner where Chester was eating breakfast with a Project Veritas informant, who had previously left the table, allowing O’Keefe to slide into a Chester’s booth to confront him about a recently released tape in which Chester was recorded saying, “Look what we did, we got Trump out. I am 100 percent going to say it, and I 100 percent believe that if it wasn’t for CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have got voted out. … I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”

The video shows Chester seemingly surprised at being confronted at O’Keefe’s continual questioning.

“You’re on tape saying this?” O’Keefe questioned.

Chester responded, “Not interested in talking to you.”

The video shows O’Keefe continuing to pressure Chester so that Chester eventually interrupted O’Keefe, asking him to put on a mask and stand six feet away. Chester the put on a mask himself.

O’Keefe stood up, as seen in the video, asking Chester about his past comments on the recorded video in which Chester previously explained that CNN engaged in “propaganda” and “fear” mongering during the 2020 presidential campaign against former President Trump.

Chester did not answer the question and left the table, walking to his car.

The video shows O’Keefe continuing to question Chester, sticking a microphone in between the car door and the car frame. Chester then slammed the microphone in between the two, which blocked the door from closing.

Chester then drove off, leaving a crowd of spectators in his wake.

O’Keefe shouted after him, “Drive away! But you won’t be able to drive away from the truth.”

The video showed one of the spectators to be Chester’s server, who said Chester was “kinda rude” and “standoffish” during her service at the diner. “I tried to get his order and they were not feeling it,” the server said.

O’Keefe asked the server, “You want to work for Project Veritas?”

The server replied, “Yes, I do. Here is my information.”